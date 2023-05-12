Update to GUI

Share · View all patches · Build 11214837 · Last edited 12 May 2023 – 05:09:13 UTC by Wendy

This patch b0.5.5 is backward compatible to previous saves still (0.5.3+)

Updated notices, when a quest is complete and you are not on the quest tab, it will put (!) at the bottom of the tab button

Same with any pending upgrades, if any upgrade is possible, the (!) will indicate it if you are not on the tab actively

Convenience short cut for upgrading, you can click on the progress bars on Quest to bring up the upgrade window for the appropriate bug. Remember that the quantity of your bugs you can spend is at the bottom of this popped up window.

Fire trap got a sound

Traps all configured to have ticks be attracted to them, for some reason they were not there (explains the hard time with ticks).

Minor other updates (including fixing the smell potency of traps which were set at max no matter what, that's been put back to the correct value)

If you find any problems or have suggestions, please let me know on the discord server.