May 12 (PST) Temporary Server Maintenance

Temporary Server Maintenance will be carried out from (PST) May 12 (Fri) 02:00 ~ 02:30
We sincerely apologize about the inconvenience due to sudden maintenance.
The maintenance schedule and goals are as follows.
■ Temporary Maintenance Period : :
❗ PST(UTC-8) : 2023/5/12 02:00 ~ 02:30
❗ KST : 2023/5/12 19:00 ~ 19:30
❗ Beijing Time : 2023/5/12 18:00 ~ 18:30
■ Temporary Maintenance Effects :
- Matchmaking will be restricted 30 minutes before Server Maintenance.
- Access to the game will be restricted at the start of Server Maintenance.
- All players will be disconnected immediately after the start of Server Maintenance.
■ Update Goal :
- Server stabilization
Thank you.
Changed files in this update