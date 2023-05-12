May 12 (PST) Temporary Server Maintenance

Share · View all patches · Build 11214679 · Last edited 12 May 2023 – 10:06:07 UTC by Wendy

Temporary Server Maintenance will be carried out from (PST) May 12 (Fri) 02:00 ~ 02:30

We sincerely apologize about the inconvenience due to sudden maintenance.

The maintenance schedule and goals are as follows.

■ Temporary Maintenance Period : :

❗ PST(UTC-8) : 2023/5/12 02:00 ~ 02:30

❗ KST : 2023/5/12 19:00 ~ 19:30

❗ Beijing Time : 2023/5/12 18:00 ~ 18:30

■ Temporary Maintenance Effects :

Matchmaking will be restricted 30 minutes before Server Maintenance. Access to the game will be restricted at the start of Server Maintenance. All players will be disconnected immediately after the start of Server Maintenance.

■ Update Goal :

Server stabilization

Thank you.