Typing Tempo update for 12 May 2023

v1.0.1 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11214632 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features:

  • Added level sort
  • Added offset to the Misc. Options menu
  • Added a 'Finger' color scheme option
  • Added a 'Music Speed' option which allows players to adjust the speed of the music in Free Play

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where beat gridlines would disappear in Practice Mode
  • Fixed a crash that would happen on Windows after alt-tabbing
  • Temporarily disabled 'true' fullscreen (as opposed to borderless) for windows builds. This was causing a black screen for some Windows 11 users on startup

Thanks to everyone who's played Typing Tempo so far! Look forward to more updates in the future~

