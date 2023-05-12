v1.0.1 Patch Notes

New Features:
- Added level sort
- Added offset to the Misc. Options menu
- Added a 'Finger' color scheme option
- Added a 'Music Speed' option which allows players to adjust the speed of the music in Free Play
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where beat gridlines would disappear in Practice Mode
- Fixed a crash that would happen on Windows after alt-tabbing
- Temporarily disabled 'true' fullscreen (as opposed to borderless) for windows builds. This was causing a black screen for some Windows 11 users on startup
Thanks to everyone who's played Typing Tempo so far! Look forward to more updates in the future~
