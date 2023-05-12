 Skip to content

Conflict FPS Playtest update for 12 May 2023

Update for 12 May 2023 - Fixed The Old Market Town Sudden Death Issue

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • FIX: Fixed an issue in the Old Market Town scene with players being sudden death killed for no reason.

