- FIX: Fixed an issue in the Old Market Town scene with players being sudden death killed for no reason.
Conflict FPS Playtest update for 12 May 2023
Update for 12 May 2023 - Fixed The Old Market Town Sudden Death Issue
Patchnotes via Steam Community
