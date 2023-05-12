Update Notes：Fixed launch issue on Steam Deck

Hello, everyone!

In this update, we fixed an issue that the game cannot be launched on Steam Deck. Sincerely appreciate your kindness and support.

--Gunfire studio

If you have any problems during the game and cannot use the in-game feedback function, you could send your Steam ID, issues descriptions, and screenshots to qhstaff@2980.com, we will locate and fix the problem as soon as possible.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that the game cannot be launched on Steam Deck.

Follow us for the latest:

Gunfire Reborn Official Website

Gunfire Reborn Mobile Official Website

Gunfire Reborn Twitter

[Gunfire Reborn Discord](discord.gg/gunfire-reborn)

[Gunfire Reborn Reddit](reddit.com/r/GunfireReborn)

Gunfire Reborn Facebook

Gunfire Reborn YouTube