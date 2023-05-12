 Skip to content

Gunfire Reborn update for 12 May 2023

Update Notes：Fixed launch issue on Steam Deck

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone!
In this update, we fixed an issue that the game cannot be launched on Steam Deck. Sincerely appreciate your kindness and support.

--Gunfire studio

If you have any problems during the game and cannot use the in-game feedback function, you could send your Steam ID, issues descriptions, and screenshots to qhstaff@2980.com, we will locate and fix the problem as soon as possible.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue that the game cannot be launched on Steam Deck.

