Update Notes：Fixed launch issue on Steam Deck

Hello, everyone!
In this update, we fixed an issue that the game cannot be launched on Steam Deck. Sincerely appreciate your kindness and support.
--Gunfire studio
If you have any problems during the game and cannot use the in-game feedback function, you could send your Steam ID, issues descriptions, and screenshots to qhstaff@2980.com, we will locate and fix the problem as soon as possible.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that the game cannot be launched on Steam Deck.
