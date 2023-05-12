Update #2 - v.0.6.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 11214427 · Last edited 12 May 2023 – 03:09:10 UTC by Wendy

We're back with another small update! ❤

First of all, we wanted to thank you for your support, feedback and bug reports. Bugs are annoying, there's no denying that and hopefully with our previous crash report update it will be much easier for you to report the issues.

But that's not all, we decided to drop in some more content for our Prologue version. A new combat card - Spread Shot and accompanying HQ-4 shotgun.

Have fun! 🥳

v.0.6.0.2