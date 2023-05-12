Update #2 - v.0.6.0.2

We're back with another small update! ❤
First of all, we wanted to thank you for your support, feedback and bug reports. Bugs are annoying, there's no denying that and hopefully with our previous crash report update it will be much easier for you to report the issues.
But that's not all, we decided to drop in some more content for our Prologue version. A new combat card - Spread Shot and accompanying HQ-4 shotgun.
Have fun! 🥳
If you enjoy the prologue, please consider wishlisting the full game on Steam! 🥰
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2393580/The_Dead_Await
v.0.6.0.2
- Added: Shotguns!
- Added: New item - Shotgun HQ-4
- Added: New combat card - Spread Shot
- Fixed: Closing map while a hover message is displayed results in a crash
- Fixed: Managing supplies incorrectly warns about not enough slots being available
- Other minor bug fixes
