Build 11214325 · Last edited 12 May 2023

I have added the ability to respawn just before each boss fight, so you don't have to start at the beginning of the level!

-Updated some interactions and item glitches, etc, etc...

I know some of you are waiting on the subtitles. Unfortunately, I did not include them in this update because I figured players would rather get this patch now then wait until I finished the subtitles. I should have them in the next few days!

Thank you for playing my first game!