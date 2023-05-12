Clown Update / QoLupdate

★The rewards for defeating Clowns in the two stages of Tactical tutorial 1 and Tactical tutorial 3 have been changed to make it easier to obtain a high score.

★New Clowns have been added to the Sword tactical lord, making it easier to obtain a high score. The difficulty level is quite high.

★Changed the placement of the endgame of Heavy tactical lord to make it easier to get a high score.

★The "Save Legacy Reservation List" function has been implemented.

(It may be somewhat buggy as we have not been able to debug it properly.)

This function is intended to make it easier to compare the legacies you used last time you played and which legacies you will use next time compared to the last time you played.

Just to be clear, this process is somewhat complicated, and it's a little hard even for us to explain how to do it.

At any rate, we have sent a telekinetic wave and hope that players will receive it.

★We have added the following items to the *config: "Register Arrow Step to Undo", "Dig to the end in one operation", and "Dig only on contact".

×<xThe effect of <Prayer of the Lost> has not been implemented yet. Sorry.

★We made some other fixes, but we forgot what I did.

Basically, we accept bug fixes and requests via Discord and Twitter, but if you find something we forgot to implement, please send us a note from time to time.

(Unless the reply implies that it is "absolutely impossible", the staff has either put it off or forgotten about it.)

◇We plan to implement Flip tactical land next week.

The previously announced replacement of graphics and background music will probably take a few more weeks.

(Since this will be done in parallel with the development of Chapter 7-3, we are not sure which will be done first. We will probably not be able to update Chapter 7-3 within the next 3 weeks.)