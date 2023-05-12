 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Helmetman update for 12 May 2023

Changes

Share · View all patches · Build 11214039 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed an issue where some updated cards were not getting strengthened
-Corrected some card notation errors
-Fixed an error where the rage value of the 'Frenzy' card was decreasing.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2286791 Depot 2286791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link