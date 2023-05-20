v1.0.28 Update

1.Fixed Nicora Skill "Thunderfall" The skill wrongly perform as only attack once.

2.Localization refine.

3.Fixed Achievement "No Mercy" players can't get the achievement when they fit the requirement.

4.Fixed event "Explore the Forest" The option "Counterattack" should deal damage to the Icecrown Deer.

5.Fixed Nicora Skill "Fiery Downpour" Animation shouldn't stuck when use this skill.

6.Hide Accessories "Soulfire Candle" and "Moldy Necklace" These two accessories have serious bug, and is too difficult to be fixed currently.

7.Fixed Debuff "Frost Protection" The buff deals too many layers.