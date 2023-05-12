vivid/stasis 2.1.0 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11213955 · Last edited 12 May 2023 – 01:52:10 UTC by Wendy

Greetings to all vivid/stasis players!

This is the changelog for the 2.1.0 update, the "Boundary" update.

This is a very large update, so it's recommended to read the User Manual, which you can now view from the Main Menu! (Yes, it's just a PowerPoint presentation. Yes, it will open in your browser.)

NEW SONGS:

"3, 2, 1, Let's Go" by Quree

"Macropolis" by MYUKKE.

"Happy Go Lucky!!!" by Kyotsugyon (vivid/stasis original)

"obair-ghreis" by l'avenir proche (vivid/stasis special version)