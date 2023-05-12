vivid/stasis 2.1.0 Patch Notes

Greetings to all vivid/stasis players!
This is the changelog for the 2.1.0 update, the "Boundary" update.
This is a very large update, so it's recommended to read the User Manual, which you can now view from the Main Menu! (Yes, it's just a PowerPoint presentation. Yes, it will open in your browser.)
NEW SONGS:
"3, 2, 1, Let's Go" by Quree
"Macropolis" by MYUKKE.
"Happy Go Lucky!!!" by Kyotsugyon (vivid/stasis original)
"obair-ghreis" by l'avenir proche (vivid/stasis special version)
- W e l c o m e .
- Three new songs are available on the Chapter 1 Node Flowchart, replacing Side Stories.
- One new song is available in the Song Shop.
- Chart data has been updated to a newer format.
- Fixed a memory leak in 00.
- Note overlaps in Crosshatch [OP] and Credits [FN] have been fixed.
- Rating box is now destroyed on Menu cleanup.
- The main menu can now be navigated properly using your mouse.
- Song information is now cached instead of being generated at runtime, to reduce stuttering when selecting songs on the song select menu.
- The Results Screen has been redesigned.
- The game uses a new input handler system, which allows for controller support.
- An option to disable hitsounds for each hold tick has been added.
- The Points currency has been split into Points and Battery.
- The Bumper Note texture has been slightly modified.
- Songs now have dedicated leaderboards.
- A Timing Calibration menu has been added to the System Options screen.
- The User Manual is now openable from the main menu.
- Difficulty scale has been slightly adjusted in the higher end of difficulties.
- Decryption Style has been implemented.
- You can no longer pause in the story prologue.
- The Profile screen has been added, with a handful of titles alongside it.
- You can no longer pause the game after failing a song with the Challenge Gauge active.
- Challenge Gauge HP Gain and Loss amounts slightly modified.
Changed files in this update