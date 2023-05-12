 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

vivid/stasis update for 12 May 2023

vivid/stasis 2.1.0 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11213955 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings to all vivid/stasis players!
This is the changelog for the 2.1.0 update, the "Boundary" update.

This is a very large update, so it's recommended to read the User Manual, which you can now view from the Main Menu! (Yes, it's just a PowerPoint presentation. Yes, it will open in your browser.)

NEW SONGS:
"3, 2, 1, Let's Go" by Quree
"Macropolis" by MYUKKE.
"Happy Go Lucky!!!" by Kyotsugyon (vivid/stasis original)
"obair-ghreis" by l'avenir proche (vivid/stasis special version)

  • W e l c o m e .
  • Three new songs are available on the Chapter 1 Node Flowchart, replacing Side Stories.
  • One new song is available in the Song Shop.
  • Chart data has been updated to a newer format.
  • Fixed a memory leak in 00.
  • Note overlaps in Crosshatch [OP] and Credits [FN] have been fixed.
  • Rating box is now destroyed on Menu cleanup.
  • The main menu can now be navigated properly using your mouse.
  • Song information is now cached instead of being generated at runtime, to reduce stuttering when selecting songs on the song select menu.
  • The Results Screen has been redesigned.
  • The game uses a new input handler system, which allows for controller support.
  • An option to disable hitsounds for each hold tick has been added.
  • The Points currency has been split into Points and Battery.
  • The Bumper Note texture has been slightly modified.
  • Songs now have dedicated leaderboards.
  • A Timing Calibration menu has been added to the System Options screen.
  • The User Manual is now openable from the main menu.
  • Difficulty scale has been slightly adjusted in the higher end of difficulties.
  • Decryption Style has been implemented.
  • You can no longer pause in the story prologue.
  • The Profile screen has been added, with a handful of titles alongside it.
  • You can no longer pause the game after failing a song with the Challenge Gauge active.
  • Challenge Gauge HP Gain and Loss amounts slightly modified.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2093941 Depot 2093941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link