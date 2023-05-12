 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Paperback Vol. 2 update for 12 May 2023

Paperback v2.2.15

Share · View all patches · Build 11213849 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed bug with cards that turn other cards not working when scoring a word
Fixed issue where AI would get stuck buying

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2017461 Depot 2017461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link