-Fixed an exploit involving switching off items while they were being used to avoid losing durability on them (most notable/usable with melee weapons and saws)

-Fixed there being an additional unnecessary call to change songs when entering Glab's cave

-Fixed song fade outs being tied to framerate (this should fix instances of the Setup/Tutorial song not playing when exiting/entering Glab's cave)

Colosseum:

-Added 1 new Miniboss

-Made tier 0 Minibosses drop 5 points and tier 1 Minibosses drop 10 points (this also fixes inconsistencies where some Minibosses dropped 5 and some dropped 10)