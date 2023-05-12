 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crupt update for 12 May 2023

Update 89

Share · View all patches · Build 11213804 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed an exploit involving switching off items while they were being used to avoid losing durability on them (most notable/usable with melee weapons and saws)
-Fixed there being an additional unnecessary call to change songs when entering Glab's cave
-Fixed song fade outs being tied to framerate (this should fix instances of the Setup/Tutorial song not playing when exiting/entering Glab's cave)

Colosseum:
-Added 1 new Miniboss
-Made tier 0 Minibosses drop 5 points and tier 1 Minibosses drop 10 points (this also fixes inconsistencies where some Minibosses dropped 5 and some dropped 10)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1895651 Depot 1895651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2313880 Depot 2313880
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link