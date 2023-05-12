 Skip to content

Legendary Journeys update for 12 May 2023

Patch Notes ea v0.7.3

Share · View all patches · Build 11213750 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

EA Release - 0.7.3 Notes
** WARNING: Saved Games may be broken with this update ****

Developer Notes

  • Fixed - Howling Jackel's innkeeper isn't so tight lipped with rumors anymore

  • Fixed - Master Needle Strike works - there were some very old requirements setting still present

  • Fixed - Stone to Flesh potions are now usable outside of battle as intended.

  • New - Spectres are no longer affected by disease damage

  • Informational - Updated the Druin Hills regional map with location of Master Shield and Expert Chain trainers

  • Informational - Added notice for no regional map when in Vargan's Tomb

  • Informational - Updated the text for Stone to Flesh scroll to indicate the target's level the scroll will affect

