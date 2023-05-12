Patch Notes ea v0.7.3

EA Release - 0.7.3 Notes

** WARNING: Saved Games may be broken with this update ****

Developer Notes

Fixed - Howling Jackel's innkeeper isn't so tight lipped with rumors anymore

Fixed - Master Needle Strike works - there were some very old requirements setting still present

Fixed - Stone to Flesh potions are now usable outside of battle as intended.

New - Spectres are no longer affected by disease damage

Informational - Updated the Druin Hills regional map with location of Master Shield and Expert Chain trainers

Informational - Added notice for no regional map when in Vargan's Tomb