Project Drift update for 12 May 2023

Game released!

Share · View all patches · Build 11213698 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Get behind the wheel of legendary Japanese cars!

Slide down mountain roads with beautiful angles!
Accompanied by your own favorite music.
Just like a manga!
We hope you all have fun in this passionate era.

Changed files in this update

