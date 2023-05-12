 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Psycho Bathroom update for 12 May 2023

Unleash Your Inner Badass - Psycho Bathroom BIG Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 11213558 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Psycho Bathroom players, it has come to our attention that only 13.2% of you have beaten the game! That means a whopping 86.8% haven't unlocked their true badass potential. We can't let that stand! So, we're rolling out the BIG Sword Mode (a.k.a. Easy Mode) to help you unleash your inner badass and make DDmeow's dream comes true!

Check out the trailer here!

This update brings you:

  • Long Sword Mode: Switch it on in the menu and marvel at your sword's newfound ridiculous length!
  • 2 New Achievements: "I am a badass!" and "I feel like a Badass!"

It's FREE! Yes, again, it's a free update!

Now go slice and dice your way through Psycho Bathroom with your absurdly huge sword, and show those pesky filths who's boss.

But wait, there's more! Interested in DDmeow's new life on Earth? Register now for our upcoming Kickstarter campaign for Cyber Paradise!

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/ddmeow/cyber-paradise-a-2d-action-roguelite-game?ref=43s3nb

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1601341 Depot 1601341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link