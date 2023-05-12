Unleash Your Inner Badass - Psycho Bathroom BIG Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 11213558 · Last edited 12 May 2023 – 00:32:10 UTC by Wendy

Hey Psycho Bathroom players, it has come to our attention that only 13.2% of you have beaten the game! That means a whopping 86.8% haven't unlocked their true badass potential. We can't let that stand! So, we're rolling out the BIG Sword Mode (a.k.a. Easy Mode) to help you unleash your inner badass and make DDmeow's dream comes true!

This update brings you:

Long Sword Mode: Switch it on in the menu and marvel at your sword's newfound ridiculous length!

2 New Achievements: "I am a badass!" and "I feel like a Badass!"

It's FREE! Yes, again, it's a free update!

Now go slice and dice your way through Psycho Bathroom with your absurdly huge sword, and show those pesky filths who's boss.

