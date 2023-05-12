Stickman Trenches v1.2.0 Update

We're proud to be a part of TactiCon this year! As part of the event, we wanted to roll out a big new feature!

Thanks to the great input from the community, we've greatly expanded the Research Tree to allow you to upgrade your infantry units as you play.

Here's how it works:

Play and earn XP as you go.

Use the XP to unlock upgrades on the tree in game. This is a permanent progression. Once you've unlocked it once, it stays unlocked!

After unlocking the upgrade, you can research it using medals. This you'll have to do each game, giving you the opportunity to explore different upgrade combinations to defeat the enemy!

There are a few additional pages to the Guide (available in the upper left of the Main Menu) to show you how to access it. Just click the rank insignia in-game to bring it up, hover over the icons to see descriptions, click to unlock/purchase the upgrade. That's it!

You may also notice at the top of the screen, there are a couple more research tree categories that are currently locked. We have tank tech, artillery tech, and defensive tech in the works now! More to come on that soon.

As always, let us know what you think of the update! If you have ideas to expand the research tree further, we want to hear them!