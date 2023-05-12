1.9.0.3 'Lance' Hotfix Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11212637 · Last edited 12 May 2023 – 12:09:11 UTC by Wendy

We're releasing hotfix 1.9.0.3 today to address an issue that could be caused by failing a hunt.

Thank you to all of you for sharing your feedback and reports—our team is working to address all reported issues. For updates, please check our Known Issues post.

1.9.0.3 Changelog

Players will no longer get soft-locked from progressing further into the game after failing to hunt the animal in the "Hunt: Softly, softly" event

We hope you've been enjoying Tours & Tournaments and the 1.9 'Lance' Update!