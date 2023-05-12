 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crusader Kings III update for 12 May 2023

1.9.0.3 'Lance' Hotfix Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11212637 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're releasing hotfix 1.9.0.3 today to address an issue that could be caused by failing a hunt.

Thank you to all of you for sharing your feedback and reports—our team is working to address all reported issues. For updates, please check our Known Issues post.

1.9.0.3 Changelog

  • Players will no longer get soft-locked from progressing further into the game after failing to hunt the animal in the "Hunt: Softly, softly" event

We hope you've been enjoying Tours & Tournaments and the 1.9 'Lance' Update!

Changed files in this update

CK3 Game Content Depot 1158311
  • Loading history…
CK3 Windows Binaries Depot 1158312
  • Loading history…
CK3 macOS Binaries Depot 1158313
  • Loading history…
CK3 Linux Binaries Depot 1158314
  • Loading history…
CK3 Launcher Windows Depot 1158315
  • Loading history…
CK3 Launcher macOS Depot 1158316
  • Loading history…
CK3 Launcher Linux Depot 1158317
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2311920 Depot 2311920
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link