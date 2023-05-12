1.9.0.3 'Lance' Hotfix Update

We're releasing hotfix 1.9.0.3 today to address an issue that could be caused by failing a hunt.
Thank you to all of you for sharing your feedback and reports—our team is working to address all reported issues. For updates, please check our Known Issues post.
1.9.0.3 Changelog
- Players will no longer get soft-locked from progressing further into the game after failing to hunt the animal in the "Hunt: Softly, softly" event
We hope you've been enjoying Tours & Tournaments and the 1.9 'Lance' Update!
Changed files in this update