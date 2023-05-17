Prototyp Release!

Dear Community,

You didn't hear from us for a while and we're really sorry about that.

Unfortunately, we haven't found a good way to secure funding for inAntrum yet. This will probably take much longer than expected.

Therefore, we have decided to release the demo of inAntrum for free as inAntrum prototype.

This will give you the opportunity to write reviews, draw more visibility to our heart project and inspire new players for the world of Antrum.

In the long run, this can also make us more visible and interesting for potential business partners to eventually start producing inAntrum as full game.

We are very grateful that you have wishlisted inAntrum and maybe already tested the demo. Maybe this small release serves as an occasion to once again sneak into the secret underground tunnels of Haven as Fynn to slash your way through rat nests and fulfill quests. That would make us very happy and writing your opinion about our game in the reviews would also help us a lot.

We are happy to read your feedback!

Your Black Cave Dev. Team