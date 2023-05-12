Beta 1.0.1 Patch

This patch should fix most of the issues reported for Beta 1.0 including the issue with units sometimes being stuck. Thanks to everyone that submitted bug reports and helped us find these problems.

Some of the reported issues were hard to reproduce and while we think we got most of them fixed, some may still be occurring. If you encounter a bug you previously reported feel free to send in another report and we will make sure to take another look at getting the issue fixed!

The full list of fixes is included below.

Fixes: