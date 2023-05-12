Beta 1.0.1 Patch

This patch should fix most of the issues reported for Beta 1.0 including the issue with units sometimes being stuck. Thanks to everyone that submitted bug reports and helped us find these problems.
Some of the reported issues were hard to reproduce and while we think we got most of them fixed, some may still be occurring. If you encounter a bug you previously reported feel free to send in another report and we will make sure to take another look at getting the issue fixed!
The full list of fixes is included below.
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue that resulted in units being stuck in various spots including behind the spawn flags.
- Fixed a separate issue that sometimes caused enemies to get stuck in the sides of the keep or some other blocks.
- Fixed an issue that caused enemies to take damage and die while capturing the keep.
- Fixed an issue with loading some save data when starting a campaign level.
- Fixed an issue where the techs in creative mode would persist between levels.
- Fixed an issue with some ranges not being properly updated when choosing where to place a block and thus showing the wrong size until the block was placed.
- Made an adjustment to help catch any units that had not been properly cleared at the end of a level and which would then be visible in the next level.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the ballista card from appearing in endless mode.
- Fixed an issue where battlements that were more than space above or below were still counted as adjacent and thus got more defenders than they should have.
- Fixed pre-placed stone walls disappearing or showing incorrectly after gaining the stone wall +5 hp tech.
- Fixed pre-placed blocks being visible as the ground tiles rise instead of appearing and dropping in after the tiles were in place.
- Fixed an error when entering an invalid value for the target framerate.
Changed files in this update