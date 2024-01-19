Gordian Rooms 2 is available now!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

The big day has finally arrived and the gates of the Isle of Lye are finally open to those who dare to challenge the Gordian Society!

Here is a quick outline of how we improved the game since Gordian Rooms 1:

Instead of 4 rooms, you now have a literal island to explore and complete puzzles on. The whole game is on a completely different level of scope than the first one.

There are a lot of tasks you can complete, and these are clearly defined for you in the game. Collecting horseshoes is back and it is more useful than ever!

You can discover various stories as you explore the island, getting to know the Lye family and their associates. The total amount of story text you can read is enough for a short novella.

As you have a much larger area to explore we introduced free roaming movement, you can also zoom in, crouch and sprint to your heart’s content. We made sure you actually had to use these features to solve some puzzles!

There are several secret areas you may find, though we will not be spoiling anything.

You can sit down and relax in various different locations, to just simply take in the atmosphere and maybe contemplate.

We now have full controller support, this is great if you have difficulties with using a mouse and keyboard or you would like to play on your TV from the comfort of your couch!

You can unlock two different endings based on the number of tokens you acquire, and you may even see a little something extra if you are an avid collector.

You can even play a little football.

We made this game with our heart and soul during the past three years and really really hope that it shows.







As a small thank you for those that have supported us so far, we made a bundle that gives you a small discount on the second game, if you own the first one.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/7172/Uncles_Selection/

Thank you for your patience and support!

We hope you will have a great time.

See you on the Isle of Lye!

Adam and Laszlo