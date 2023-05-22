Hotfix Update 9.1.0

_

Fellow officers,

_

today we're shipping an update focusing on issues that came up with the recent Stacking Charges Update. Thanks to your feedback we figured out some weird bugs concerning the validity of stacked charges and resolved a bunch of crashes related to traffic behavior.

A lot more fixes will be released with the upcoming 10.0.0 Update - so please continue to provide your feedback, we're reading every single comment. For crashes, please provide all your crashlogs here. These crashlogs are of incredible value for a fix! :)

Have a look at the full changelog here:

Stacking Charges

Fixed some justification issues for stacking liabilities

Added some justified liabilities when searching the car of an arrested person as this previously caused CP loss

Fixed an issue that caused liabilities to be grayed out without any reason

Crashes

Fixed crash when pulling NPV over

Fixed a crash that happened someone else with a patrol car

Fixed a crash that happened after leaving the patrol car

Fixed a crash after kicking someone from a multiplayer session

Fixed a few other crashes

Other Changes

Improved performance for patrol car mirrors

Your Police Simulator Team

