Update Notes: Alpha Sapscourge

- Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented unlocked Dragon Pits from being selected from the Detailed Map.
- Fixed an issue in which other players' health was sometimes not displayed correctly during online co-op.
- [For PC] Fixed an issue where the cursor speed increase was not reflected properly when using a mouse.
- Fixed an issue where some hunting rewards were not listed correctly in the Cyclopedia.
- Fixed an issue in which opening the menu during auto-save would leave the "Save" option unselectable even after the auto-save was completed.
- Fixed an issue in which inappropriate words could be entered during online play through certain methods.
- Fixed an issue in which Inherited Skills would appear reset after using Limit Break on an unequipped weapon.
- Fixed an issue in which when the claw was disconnected at the same moment as performing a Claw Plunge, the gauge would not appear on the UI until a Claw Plunge was used to hit the Kemono once more.
- Fixed an issue where the length of the stagger animation differed for each weapon type.
- Fixed an issue in which some attacks did not hit when processing performance is low.
- Adjusted to make it easier to collect Kemono Orbs and Karakuri Thread obtained by attacking Kemono as a guest during online co-op.
- Fixed an issue in which the Stake Karakuri would not be ejected correctly if it was placed by a guest and used immediately after.
- Fixed an issue in which the Claw gauge did not build up when hitting the Training Bear Karakuri with Claw Blade's Vortex Slash.
- Fixed an issue in which, if a player was hit by a Kemono attack while using the Flying Vine Karakuri, they would continue to fall when attempting to use Flying Vine again afterward.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the player character to freeze during the Celestial Dragon hunt.
- [For PC] Fixed an issue in which the Final Blow animation would not play correctly on certain FPS Limit settings.
- Fixed an issue that caused differences in player character behavior when affected by sap for different weapon types.
- Fixed an issue that caused collision with stage objects after a player died in mid-air.
- Fixed an issue that prevented jumping during an emote animation.
- Fixed an issue where sometimes the controller would not stop vibrating after canceling the use of a Dragon Karakuri.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Bow's appearance to shift rapidly when drawing the Bow.
- Fixed an issue that caused a Fusion Flash to fail in certain circumstances.
- Fixed an issue in which the Slay command sometimes did not work correctly on Grassghoul Decapods.
- Fixed an issue in which the number of uses of the Celestial Anchor Karakuri did not decrease if the player attacked immediately after using it.
- Fixed graphical errors that occurred when creating Fusion Karakuri that required Stake Karakuri.
- The Training Bear Karakuri can now only be used by one player at a time during online co-op.
- Fixed an issue in which the mutation level of the Karakuri Staff was not maximized even when the weapon gauge setting was set to "Maxed" while using the Training Bear Karakuri.
- Fixed an issue where the damage dealt to the Training Bear by Basic Karakuri used as projectiles with the Maul's Power Smash were not displayed in the log.
- Fixed an issue where players would float in the air when attempting to sit on a Bench Karakuri during online co-op.
- Fixed an issue where the Chain Trap Karakuri sometimes was not displayed correctly when activated by a guest player during online co-op.
- Fixed an issue in which the barrier effect of the Celestial Shield karakuri sometimes did not appear correctly during online co-op.
- Fixed an issue in which the destruction of dragon karakuri was sometimes not displayed correctly for guests during online co-op.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused fusion to fail when placing multiple karakuri during online co-op.
- Fixed an issue where a player could remain stuck in the air if the Flying Vine Karakuri was dismantled while they were using it.
- Fixed an issue with the Flying Vine Karakuri in which a player would fly off at high speed if they attempted to move backwards just before dismounting from the vine.
- Fixed an issue where the Shield Wall Karakuri could be destroyed by Tsukumo attacks.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Pile Driver Karakuri to disappear during a hunt.
- Fixed an issue where pillars created by a Spineglider or a Venomglider could not be destroyed when the Pounder Fusion Flash occurred.
- Fixed an issue in which the Spring karakuri sometimes continued to move on a loop during online play.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the player character to freeze during the Celestial Dragon hunt.
- Fixed an issue where some Giant Kemono would not be able to move past obstacles.
- Fixed an issue where some Murakumo attacks could penetrate objects and hit players.
- Fixed an issue in which Goldshard's fall animation when getting knocked down by certain Fusion Karakuri could sometimes be canceled by a follow-up attack.
- Fixed an issue where Dreadclaw, Ripclaw, and Fervid Crazecomb could sometimes get stuck in the air when changing areas.
- Fixed a collision issue where a player could get stuck in a stage object after a grab attack by Fumebeak, Pearlbeak, or Deathgaze Gloombeak.
- Fixed an issue in which sometimes the grabbing animation would fail to reset when a player was grabbed by a Fervid Crazecomb.
- Fixed an issue that caused some Kemono to become unresponsive when restarting the game by selecting "Continue" or "Load" from the title screen.
- Fixed an issue where a player could become unresponsive if they died during a Giant Kemono's grab attack.
- Fixed an issue where Murakumo could become stuck in mid-air after being launched by the Spinning Top Karakuri.
- Fixed an issue where some attacks by Dreadclaw, Ripclaw, and Fervid Crazecomb could penetrate the Bulwark Karakuri and hit players.
- Fixed an issue where multiple players could become incapacitated when grabbed by a Giant Kemono at the same time during online co-op.
- Fixed an issue in which guest players were sometimes unable to see the effects when a Kemono was enraged.
- Fixed an issue that caused the positions of Kingtusk and Icetusk Kemono to suddenly change during online play.
- Fixed an issue where the quest goal check icon was sometimes not displayed correctly for guests at the start of online co-op.
- It will now be impossible to change the direction of the Flying Vine used during the Earthbreaker hunt.
- Fixed an issue that prevented movement at the start of a hunt if free input in chat was in progress.
- Fixed an issue where a guest's story progression rate was sometimes overwritten by the host's during online co-op.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented players from joining the specified quest when attempting to join other hunters online.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented the story progression under certain conditions.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented players from receiving quests after Chapter 3.
- Fixed an issue where the quest objective marker was not displayed correctly during the "Go Back Home – Part 3" quest.
- Fixed an issue where unexpected background music or sound effects would sometimes play during the Amaterasu hunt in Minato.
- Fixed an issue in which the sky was not displayed correctly during the "Hunting Song – Reverberations" and "Hunting Encore – Old Trail Tribulations" quests.
- Fixed an issue that caused in-game time to stop advancing after leaving the "Hunting Song – Reverberations" and "Hunting Encore – Old Trail Tribulations" quests.
- Fixed an issue in which the "Blossoms of Oblivion" quest was sometimes not triggered correctly after the "Remnants of Reverie" request was completed.
- Fixed an issue where character models would sometimes not be displayed correctly when watching conversation events as a guest during online co-op.
- Fixed an issue where an event scene would play even after the network connection with the host was broken during online co-op.
- Fixed an issue where the Karakuri Coordination: Remedy skill wouldn't always trigger correctly with some Karakuri Staff and Claw Blade attacks.
- Fixed an issue where, if both a weapon and a Talisman carrying the Ki Base Fortification skill were equipped, the skill attached to the weapon would be deactivated if the Talisman was unequipped.
- Fixed an issue where triggering the Fusion Reaper skill prevented other skills from being activated.
- Fixed an issue in which Ancient Trees were sometimes not displayed correctly when playing as a guest during online co-op.
- Fixed an issue that caused some objects to appear semi-transparent.
- Fixed an issue in which objects such as tree roots and rock walls were sometimes not displayed correctly to other players when destroyed during online co-op.
- Fixed minor sound-related issues.
- Fixed an issue where sound would stop playing after playing in the same area for a long period of time.
- Fixed an issue in which the Visitor's equipment was removed when the player removed their own equipment while using the Looking Glass Dragon Karakuri.
- Fixed an issue when sometimes it was still possible to use the Looking Glass Dragon Karakuri during online co-op.
- Fixed an issue in which equipping Fulgent Demon Hat sometimes reset the character creator face settings.
- Fixed an issue where equipping certain head armor with certain hairstyles would result in an unintended hairstyle.
- Fixed an issue that caused hair to disappear when equipping Karakuri Samurai Cladding.
- Fixed an issue in which some pieces of armor were not displayed correctly when equipped in specific combinations.
- Fixed an issue where arms were sometimes not displayed correctly when equipping Fulgent Torso Armor (Human-Path).
- Fixed an issue with the appearance of certain pieces of armor when the chest size was set above a certain level.
- Fixed an issue in which Dreadclaw weapons were not unlocked even after defeating a Dreadclaw in the main story quest.
- Fixed an issue during online co-op where dirt was still displayed for other players even after using the bathhouse.
- [For PC] Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented the game window from being displayed in the foreground when the game was launched.
- Fixed an issue where a player character's personality would become the same as the host's while joining as a guest during online co-op.
- Fixed an issue in which players could get stuck in an endless fall after accepting a request for assistance.
- Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash during some loading screens.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash unexpectedly during a hunt.
- Fixed and improved miscellaneous issues.
