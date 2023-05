Share · View all patches · Build 11211880 · Last edited 17 May 2023 – 16:32:17 UTC by Wendy

Hello, everyone. The Cut to the Core OST has been released as free DLC. You can find it here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2420940/Cut_to_the_Core_OST/

This update also addresses more issues that you've brought to my attention.

Fixed persistent background audio when loading a saved game.

Fixed multiple dialog and formatting errors.

Fixed load stutter on several page transitions.

Thank you for your support!