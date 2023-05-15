20230510 - Updated card rules

Share · View all patches · Build 11211866 · Last edited 15 May 2023 – 13:46:14 UTC by Wendy

Improvements:

-Bundle loading improvements

-Smaller tutorial bundle

-Change paging for favorites list

-Add used expansions to in game menu

-Put the expansion icons on the cards (zoom view)

-Add level lock to campaign 2

-Call to Arms added to Pass and Play

Bug Fixes:

-Hero creation screen multiple layouts

-When doing a prestige reset, the avatar bundle doesn't load properly

-Call to Arms ad needs to open purchase screen

-Remove unused cards from Gallery

-RT: no timer while discarding cards

-Online lobby popup blocking clicks

See our Discord for new card updates