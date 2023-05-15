20230510 - Updated card rules

Improvements:
-Bundle loading improvements
-Smaller tutorial bundle
-Change paging for favorites list
-Add used expansions to in game menu
-Put the expansion icons on the cards (zoom view)
-Add level lock to campaign 2
-Call to Arms added to Pass and Play
Bug Fixes:
-Hero creation screen multiple layouts
-When doing a prestige reset, the avatar bundle doesn't load properly
-Call to Arms ad needs to open purchase screen
-Remove unused cards from Gallery
-RT: no timer while discarding cards
-Online lobby popup blocking clicks
See our Discord for new card updates
