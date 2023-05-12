Third Patch!

Share · View all patches · Build 11211024 · Last edited 12 May 2023 – 14:06:06 UTC by Wendy

Dear Martians!

It's the second day after our Early Access release - and we have another Patch for you!

Build v0.119.4 is now Live - Changelog:

Added Heavy Rover available from start in Tourist Mode starting equipment

(Rover spawning is a beta feature added on player's request - if you don't see the spawned Rover check if it's visible on the Radar, if not try reloading. We will improve this spawning feature in the next update, but you can play with it now.)

Fixed some problems which prevented save games from loading for some players

Fixed inability to rebind arrow keys

Small fix for SteelSeries GameSense integration

Fixed no resources alerts after quick load in Destroyed Base

Fixed possibility to block tutorial #6

Fixed ATV crates sometimes loosing contents after load

We're now working on another set of fixes. Expect next patch tomorrow!

For the next (tomorrow's) patch we are planning:

Fix for problems related to custom image patches added by players (could block progress in campaign)

Fix for Rover sometimes spawning further away from the base

Fix for restoring default settings changed movement type from instant to realistic

Fix for Korolev Crater frozen lake ice position

Additional optimization of Intro Base NPC animations

Fix for Rover collision detection in Hangar

Automatic door opening in launchpad elevator

and more...

Please let us know about the issues you are experiencing to help us prioritize the next patches.

Remember you can always press F4 to automatically send us feedback with screenshot and log directly from the game.

Pinned forum thread for collecting priority bugs: https://steamcommunity.com/app/758690/discussions/0/3829792817308237223/

Occupy Mars Team