Early Access Build #749

New Elite: Elite Fire Ship
- Appears on Wave 100
- 2 front facing flamethrowers, when destroyed they fire invincible bullets
- Rear armored pieces leave flame trails when destroyed
- Shield & electrified hull on the front of the ship
Available As Crew Toggle
- Added an Available As Crew toggle to the Space Cube Upgrades - Captains Tab
- Captains with a check mark will be available to be selected as Crew in-game
- It's like a pre-banish for Crew that you don't want to show up in the cards during the run. This solves the problem of RNG punishment for unlocking more captains.
Select Captain Screen
- Redesigned the Captain Missions area, making it easier to see how each Captain is unlocked. It now displays the Next Unlock, Mission & progress.
Elite Hell Bird Spaceship
- Fix - Elite Hell Bird invincible bullet damage not scaling with progression
- Reduced Elite Hell Bird base bullet damage from 3 to 1 for consistency
Enemies
- Smoothed out Enemy Damage per Rank progression curve (From: 1/1.1/1.2/1.3/1.3/1.3 To: 1/1.05/1.1/1.15/1.2/1.3)
