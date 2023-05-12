 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Time Wasters update for 12 May 2023

Early Access Build #749

Share · View all patches · Build 11211006 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Elite: Elite Fire Ship
  • Appears on Wave 100
  • 2 front facing flamethrowers, when destroyed they fire invincible bullets
  • Rear armored pieces leave flame trails when destroyed
  • Shield & electrified hull on the front of the ship

Available As Crew Toggle

  • Added an Available As Crew toggle to the Space Cube Upgrades - Captains Tab
  • Captains with a check mark will be available to be selected as Crew in-game
  • It's like a pre-banish for Crew that you don't want to show up in the cards during the run. This solves the problem of RNG punishment for unlocking more captains.

Select Captain Screen

  • Redesigned the Captain Missions area, making it easier to see how each Captain is unlocked. It now displays the Next Unlock, Mission & progress.

Elite Hell Bird Spaceship

  • Fix - Elite Hell Bird invincible bullet damage not scaling with progression
  • Reduced Elite Hell Bird base bullet damage from 3 to 1 for consistency

Enemies

  • Smoothed out Enemy Damage per Rank progression curve (From: 1/1.1/1.2/1.3/1.3/1.3 To: 1/1.05/1.1/1.15/1.2/1.3)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1290331 Depot 1290331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link