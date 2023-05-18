Celebrating 100 Million Brawlers!

We’re going all-out to celebrate reaching 100 million lifetime players! With a new Epic Skin, Color Scheme, daily BotWs, and oh so much more to thank you all for being an amazing and dedicated community over the years.

Introducing Inari Yumiko – our newest Epic Skin that will remain in Mallhalla after the event! This most noble embodiment of divine will includes animated Weapon Skins, announcer VO, custom Signature FX, lock-in animations, and her own roster icon.

The 100 Million Brawler Event features the return of Timed Event Missions! Earn the new, highly requested purple and black Raven’s Honor Color Scheme for a Legend by winning a matchmade game with that Legend. Win with each Legend to unlock the Universal Color Scheme so every future Legend can receive those colors!

Then, unlock the new Fenrir GG Emoji Skin, inspired by Fenrir Mordex, by earning 10,000 XP in matchmade games. The Raven’s Honor Color Scheme and Fenrir GG Emoji are only available for this 3 week long event.

To catch the latest Brawlhalla news and content, be sure to follow us on Twitter, Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Discord, and TikTok!

We can’t thank everyone in our community enough for your continued support of Brawlhalla. To celebrate reaching 100 million lifetime players, we’re hosting an event unlike any other for 3 weeks. Enjoy the newest Epic Skin in Mallhalla, a highly requested new Color Scheme: Raven’s Honor, a free Avatar and Title Reward, and all the rest of the festivities!.

For this first week only, we’re also featuring all 58 Legends in the free rotation. Can you earn the Raven’s Honor Universal Color Scheme in just one week?! Hop in a queue today and let the celebration begin!

New Epic Skin: Inari Yumiko

"A most noble and eminent being, the embodiment of divine will."

Custom Signature FX

Animated Weapon Skins

Custom lock-in animation

Announcer VO

Roster icon

Stays in Mallhalla after the event!

Raven’s Honor Color Scheme

Win a matchmade game with a Legend to earn this exclusive purple and black Color Scheme for that Legend. Win matchmade games with all 58 Legends to unlock the Universal Color Scheme for all future Legends! The only way to earn the Raven’s Honor Color Scheme is to participate in this Timed Event Mission.

Fenrir GG Emoji Skin

Earn 10,000 XP by playing matchmade games to earn this Emoji Skin inspired by one of the most well known Mordex Skins. The only way to earn the Fenrir GG Emoji Skin is to participate in the Timed Event Mission.

Esports Viewership Rewards Now in Mallhalla

After debuting last year as Viewership Rewards for watching Brawlhalla Esports on the official Brawlhalla Twitch Channel, the following items are now available for purchase in Mallhalla:

Champion’s Throne Emote

Sidekick Souvenir Orb

Tide Queen Rocket Lance

Maple Breeze Katars

Regal Sun Weapon Set

The 100 Million Brawlers celebration also includes:

All 58 Legends on the free rotation for the first week!

Free “One in 100 Million” Title and “100 Million Brawlers” Avatar for logging in.

Daily themed sale items including Epic Skins and other prestige items for the first time!

Daily Brawl of the Weeks

+500 Bonus Gold at Login – the largest Gold login bonus to date.

Debuting Brawlhalla’s new logo!

UI Takeover

The All Legends and Collectors pack will also go on sale on various platforms as part of the celebration!

Please see below for the dates of each platform’s sale:

All Legends Pack

Ubisoft Store: May 11 – June 6

Epic Games Store: May 18 – June 15

Steam Store: May 24 – June 6

Google Play Store: May 24 – June 6

PlayStation Store: June 7 – 21

Nintendo eShop: June 12 – 25

Xbox Marketplace: June 13 – 26

Collectors Pack

Ubisoft Store: May 11th – May 25th

Epic: May 18 – June 15

Steam Store: May 24 – June 6

Xbox Marketplace: June 6 - June 19

PlayStation Store: June 12 - July 22 (PS+ Members only)

5/17: Kung Foot

High five your partner and get ready to compete Rayman style! In Kung Foot anything goes as you kick, bash, and slash the ball through the opposing team's goal in this epic 2v2 Brawlhalla sport. First team to score 5 goals wins!

2v2

5 goals

100% Damage

5 Minute Timer

5/18: 3v3 Skirmish

Queue solo or as a team for some 3v3 brawlin’ action!

Team 3v3 with stocks!

Each player has 3 stocks!

Queue alone or with friends!

Last team standing wins!

5/19: Crew Battle

Cowabunga! Get ready for the ultimate Crew Battle game mode! Get the team together and unleash your inner Turtle Power for a totally epic 2v2 match at 200% damage. When you lose a stock, the next team member in your crew spawns in, ready to fight. Be the first team to come out on top!

Crew Battle Game Mode

2v2

200% Damage

When a player loses a stock, the next team member in your crew spawns in!

Last team standing wins!

5/20: 2v2 Bombsketball

Layup! Grab a bomb and charge the goal in this upgraded 2v2 Bomsketball match! Score points for your team by throwing bombs at the opposing goals. The team with the most points after the 2 minute timer is up, wins!

Bombsketball Game Mode

2v2 – bring a teammate or get matched up with one.

Score points by throwing bombs at the opposing goal!

The team with the most points wins!

5/21: KO Mania!

Square off against your opponent in this hard hitting KO fest! Chew through your foe’s 5 Stocks with damage cranked up to an insane 300%! Send your challenger into orbit before they know what hit them. First to 5 KOs wins!

1v1

5 Stocks

300% Damage

5/22: Brawldown

Step into the ring with your tag team partner for a 2v2 no holds barred match! Keep the momentum going by bouncing yourself or your opponents off the ropes. Stun your target with a folding chair or knock them into a table for heavy damage. KO your opponents 3 times each to win!

Brawldown Game Mode

2v2

6 Stocks

3 minutes

Use folding chairs and tables to stun your enemies!

5/23: Capture the Flag

Protect your team's flag while stealing the enemy team's flag in this 3v3 game mode for control of Demon Island! Unite both flags at your base to score a point. Watch out! You'll drop the enemy's flag if you take damage. Players can return their flags to their base by touching it. First team to 3 points wins!

Capture the Flag Game Mode

3v3 Team

Unite your flag with the enemy’s flag at your base to score points!

First team to 3 points wins!

5/17: Shogun Theme

Shin Sekai Koji – Cutting a laser-edged swath through the streets of Terminus even if it takes eons.

Kitsune Hattori – What does the ninja say?

Shogun Jiro – When everyone else has fallen, you are the shogun.

Onisan – Sidekick – Demon magic bringing you back from the brink. What could go wrong?

The Jade Price – Scythe Skin –The cost paid in full by your opponents.

Red Hot Ranseur – Spear Skin – Volcano-forged to a razor edge, it simultaneously pierces, slices. And sears.

5/18: Eternal Sports Theme

Mach 25 Thea – If you’re not first... Well obviously you’re not first if you’re racing me!

Slapshot Artemis – MVP both on the ice and in a fight.

Black Diamond Mordex – Climb your way to the top!

The Heavyweights – Gauntlets Skin – Stick and move, stick and move!

B-ballin – Emote – Styling on the court.

Shadowboxing – Emote – Visualize the win.

5/19: Court Jester Theme

Death Jester Jaeyun – Laugh ‘till it hurts.

Harlequin Caspian – They say his blades are even sharper than his tongue.

Team Photo – Say Cheese!

Rock – Emote – Much better than Scissors.

Paper – Emote – Much better than Rock.

Scissors – Emote – Much better than Paper.

5/20: Space Opera Theme

Star Guardian Ember – Shooting stars… and asteroids… and anything posing a threat.

Space Dogfighter Vraxx – The Lore is strong with this one.

Star Merc Val – Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide. In this ‘verse or the next

Orion For Hire – He’d collect his own bounty.

Bee-Bot – Sidekick – Buzz buzz? Vroom vroom?

Ebon Blasters – Blasters Skin – Black on yellow, blast a fellow. Yellow on black, they won’t come back.

5/21: Death Reaper Theme

Grim Reaper Nix – Like sands of the hourglass…

Shinigami Jiro – What hides in the light of the blood moon?

Phantom of the Armor Magyar – Masquerade! From their blade, stay out the way.

The Shade – Sidekick – Silent as the grave it’ll save you from

Loki's Grasp – KO Effect – Snatched at the last moment and dragged into the timeless vault of Terminus.

Maniacal Laugh – Emote – BWAHAHAHAHA! HA! HAAAA!

5/22: Streetwear Theme

Urban Guardian Zariel – Some guardian angels are more proactive than others.

Wenqing Lin Fei – Well-trained, cultured, and radically chic.

Freestyle Mirage – Malik Forté Champion of SXSW Skin in the Game 03/18/16

Street Samurai Koji – There’s honor even on the streets.

Card Shuffling – Emote – Classic misdirection!

Guitar Solo – Emote – Melt some faces.

5/23: Jaguar Kingdom Theme

Ocelotl Tezca – Champion of our Lord, the Night, the Wind, The Conjuror.

Lady of the Dead Nai – The Queen of Mictlan presides over the ceremonies.

Muerto Azoth – The afterlife has never been livelier.

Firehawk – Sidekick – Reborn in flames anew!

Nightmare Claws – Katars Skin – It slices, it dices, it slices, AND slices!

Darkheart's Grasp – Gauntlets Skin – Nowhere is safe from its reach.

This patch brings several balance changes based on top player feedback following the Spring Championship and Dreamhack San Diego. It also contains Thea's first round of adjustments based on ranked performance and community feedback, which makes her legal for official tournaments.

Battle Boots

The Battle Boots Neutral Air is a very quick attack that provides sizable threat coverage around the user, so we have slightly increased the Recover time on miss and slightly decreased the rear threat coverage to allow for wider opportunities to retaliate against this attack.

Battle Boots Neutral Air: Increased total Recover time on miss from 9 Fixed/12 Variable to 10 Fixed/12 Variable; Slightly decreased rear threat coverage at the end of the attack.

Blasters

We have decreased the total Damage on the Blasters Down Air and Recovery attacks to slightly reduce the Weapon's overall rate of building damage. The Blasters Side Air now has slightly greater Recover time on miss and less allowed movement during the Recover time to provide wider opportunities to retaliate against this attack.

Blasters Side Air: Increased total Recover time on miss from 5 Fixed/28 Variable to 6 Fixed/28 Variable; Decreased allowed acceleration and maximum speed during the Recover time on miss.

Blasters Down Air: Decreased Damage from 17 to 15.

Blasters Recovery: Decreased Damage from 22 to 20.

Bow

The Bow Side Light and Neutral Air now have slightly greater Recover time on miss, while the Neutral Air also has slightly less allowed movement during the Recover time. This provides slightly wider opportunities to retaliate against these attacks, better matching their overall speed and threat coverage.

Bow Side Light: Increased total Recover time on miss from 6 Fixed/19 Variable to 8 Fixed/19 Variable.

Bow Neutral Air: Increased total Recover time on miss from 5 Fixed/24 Variable to 6 Fixed/24 Variable; Slightly decreased allowed acceleration and maximum speed during the Recover time on miss.

Greatsword

The Greatsword Side Light Opener's setup location is now slightly closer to the user on average, most notably when performed during movement such as a Dash or Chase Dodge. Previously, the target could be sent too far for traditional chain follow-up attacks when striking during the later part of the Hit Window during movement.

Greatsword Side Light Opener: Altered setup location to be slightly lower and closer to the user.

Hammer

The Hammer Down Light now has less Recover time on miss and greater threat coverage at the front of the attack. These changes reduce the risk attached to this combo starter, allowing for more reliable use in the neutral game.

Hammer Down Light: Decreased total Recover time on miss from 7 Fixed/20 Variable to 5 Fixed/20 Variable; Slightly increased overall threat coverage at the front of the attack.

Katars

We have slightly decreased the Stun of the Katars Neutral Air to open Dodge Windows between some follow-up attacks. We have also reduced the allowed movement during the Recover time to provide wider opportunities to retaliate against this attack. The Katars Down Air now has greater Recover time on miss for the grounded version to provide wider opportunities to retaliate against this attack, given its pivotal role in most strings.

Katars Neutral Air: Decreased Stun from a range of 24~17 to a range of 23~16; Decreased allowed acceleration and maximum speed on miss.

Katars Down Air: Increased total Recover time on miss for the grounded version from 7 Fixed/10 Variable to 9 Fixed/10 Variable.

Orb

The Orb Side Air now allows for slightly less movement during the Recover time to provide wider opportunities to retaliate against this attack.

Orb Side Air: Decreased allowed acceleration and maximum speed on miss.

Rocket Lance

The Rocket Lance Down Light now has slightly greater Stun, granting tighter Dodge Windows for follow-up attacks and specific combos at the highest Dexterity values. The Rocket Lance Down Air's aerial version now has slightly less threat coverage near the user during the later portion of the Hit Window, allowing for more reliable escape and punish attempts against this attack.

Rocket Lance Down Light: Increased Stun from 20 to 21.

Rocket Lance Down Air: Slightly reduced threat coverage near the user at the end of the attack for the aerial version.

Caspian

Caspian's Side Katars now has less Force to better match its unique range and utility in context of the Katars base kit.

Caspian Side Katars: Decreased Force from 70 Fixed/54 Variable to 70 Fixed/51 Variable.

Kaya

Kaya's Down Bow and Down Spear Signatures now have greater Recover time on miss to better match their backwards movement and forward priority.

Kaya Down Bow: Increased total Recover time on miss for the ground version from 20 to 22.

Kaya Down Spear: Increased total Recover time on miss from 20 to 22.

Lucien

We have decreased the threat coverage and greatly decreased the Force of Lucien's Down Katars attack to better match its utility as an edgeguard and overall range.

Lucien Down Katars: Decreased threat coverage at the front and top of the attack; Decreased Force from 70 Fixed/55 Variable to 62 Fixed/51 Variable.

Magyar

Magyar's Neutral Hammer now has a faster Minimum Charge time and faster Recover time on miss for less risk when used as an anti-air or as a potential follow-up from a Hammer Down Light. We have decreased the Recover time on Magyar's Side Greatsword and greatly decreased the Recover time on Magyar's Down Greatsword for less risk on these grounded attacks.

Magyar Neutral Hammer: Decreased Minimum Charge time from 11 to 10; Decreased total Recover time on miss from 23 to 21.

Magyar Side Greatsword: Decreased total Recover time from 25 to 23.

Magyar Down Greatsword: Decreased total Recover time from 31 to 27.

Mirage

Mirage's Side Spear now has greater Recover time for its grounded version, allowing for wider opportunities to retaliate against this leaping attack. We have also increased the Recover time on Mirage's Down Spear and Down Scythe to allow for wider retaliation opportunities, to better match their sizable threat coverage around the user.

Mirage Side Spear: Increased total Recover time for the grounded version from 20 to 22.

Mirage Down Spear: Increased total Recover time from 20 to 22.

Mirage Down Scythe: Increased total Recover time from 21 to 24.

[url=https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/5885034/9b1fcd78fd481f5acf5aa0dce7c43e6c1b78ca44.png]

[/url]

Tezca

We have slightly decreased the vertical threat coverage on Tezca's Down Battle Boots Signature during its travel, allowing for more reliable escapes from this powerful attack.

Tezca Down Battle Boots: Slightly decreased vertical threat coverage.

Thea

Thea's Side Battle Boots now has greater Minimum Charge time. The Level 1 Charge version now has much greater Recover time and less Force. We have also reduced the vertical threat coverage of all three Charge Levels. These changes provide less reward, and more reliable escape and retaliation opportunities against this attack. Thea's Down Battle Boots now has much greater Minimum Charge time and much greater Recover time on miss, allowing for greater escape and retaliation opportunities against this attack. We have also decreased the Force of this Signature to better match its overall threat coverage.

Thea Side Battle Boots: Increased Minimum Charge time from 8 to 11; Increased total Recover time of the Level 1 Charge version from 15 to 19; Decreased Force of the Level 1 Charge version from 50 Fixed/50 Variable to 50 Fixed/48 Variable; Decreased vertical threat coverage for all Charge Level versions (Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3).

Thea Down Battle Boots: Increased Minimum Charge time from 11 to 14; Increased total Recover time on miss from 18 to 22; Decreased Force from 55 Fixed/51 Variable to 55 Fixed/49 Variable.

We’re introducing a new Test Feature – Backdash buffs – which reduces the penalty for doing a backdash.

Backdash Buffs

The startup time for backdash has been decreased both in neutral and during dash dancing to be more symmetrical with forward dash.

Now, just like forward dash, you can attack out of a backdash freely.

Other than the slightly reduced impulse speed compared to forward dash, there is no penalty for performing a backdash anymore.

We also removed the extended timing window & required “down” directional input from the platform dash cancel feature (previously called Ledge Cancel) introduced in patch 7.07.

Platform Dash Cancel

Previously, the timing window was increased and the inputs required "Down" to be pressed to compensate for accidental dashes when dodging near platforms, but these additions have been removed.

Please share all of your feedback with us on our socials like Twitter and Discord! For more information, visit brawlhalla.com/test-features.

Our newest Gadget, Boomerang, and the Short Hop Accessibility feature are both graduating into all queues! Thanks to everyone for your invaluable feedback during the experimental period.

New Gadget: Boomerang

Will now spawn in all modes featuring gadgets!

This Gadget flies in a large arc when thrown, homes back to its thrower, and hits anyone in its way.

The first gadget to travel through opponents!

Short Hop Accessibility

It is now easier to fastfall after a jump by pressing the “down” input any time after jumping.

When the minimum height threshold for fastfall is reached after jumping, you begin fastfalling at a near-optimal time without having to wait for the minimum height threshold before pressing ‘Down’.

More optimal timing can still be achieved by short-hopping the old fashioned way – by waiting for the minimum height threshold before pressing ‘Down’.

Art & Animation

Demon Island now has an animated background!

User Interface

Hey check out that new Logo! Pretty cool, right?

Adjusted the Title Reward text on the Battle Pass Reward viewer to be more centered.

Sweet Magi ☆ Dream Spear has the star back on all languages using the Roman alphabet.

User Experience

Fixed a rare crash that would occur when you locked in with a mouse and tried to activate Training Settings. (credit Ember#5255)

Fixed a memory leak in Training mode that was causing the game to slow down.

Fixed a bug where replays from Couch Party Volleybrawl games weren’t writing correctly.

User Interface

Fixed an issue where Valhallan S28 Avatar said S27 in localization.

Gameplay

Thea Side Battle Boots: Fixed several cases where the attack would not properly detect wall collision.

Cry “havoc” and let slip the ultimate dog of war, Mordex! The Iron Legion bundle has everything you need to fight on the front lines, including:

Iron Legion Mordex

Mordex Legend Unlock

The Flex Emote

This promotion is available for all Amazon Prime members in supported regions to unlock for free. Claim your loot at brawlhalla.com/prime.

For the first time in Brawlhalla history, we’re featuring all 58 Legends on the free rotation all week long!

That’s right, all of them. Play as your favorite Legend or try a new one! Visit our Meet the Legends page to learn about the whole roster.

Can you earn all the Raven’s Honor Universal Color Scheme in just one week?