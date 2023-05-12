Hello friends of Duda's Village!
This update fixes a number of bugs and upgrades the user interface!
Harvest Days: My Dream Farm – EA 0.9.6
ADDED
- The sprinklers can be returned to your inventory.
- Heidi now opens the door when she arrives at the hospital.
UPDATED
- User interface improved.
- Waterfall sound effect now sounds weaker.
FIXED
- A bug with the mills.
- A bug with the chests.
- A bug with the bed.
- Optimisation issues, especially in the mountain area.
- Animal husbandry did not work properly.
- Issues with some of the villagers' hit boxes.
- Some villagers leave their homes’ front door open.
- Rachel's motorbike acts strangely on its tour.
- Sleep time is too long, over 5 minutes.
- When you craft some items, a white cube appears.
- You cannot place sprinklers inside greenhouses.
- The bed is levitating off the side of the farmhouse.
- Issues with the some of the villagers’ daily routines.
- The General Store opens early.
- Some crops next to the smithy do not have a collision box.
- Pets from the animal shelter are taken out of the enclosure.
- There is a possibility of getting trapped in some shops.
- An issue with some trees in the mountains.
- The boars in the mountains are not properly animated.
- Villager vehicles only seem to have collision boxes when the player is travelling on foot.
- Deleting items: working as intended, but the names are not localized (original Spanish translation).
- After you faint and turn up at the hospital, Heidi is not there.
- The character is completely immersed in the river, specifically in the mountain area.
- David's sheep does acts strangely while on they are on the trip.
- In some instances when items from side quests are delivered, 2 units instead of 1 unit are delivered.
- Affinity levels are not saved correctly.
