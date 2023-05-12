 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Harvest Days: My Dream Farm update for 12 May 2023

Harvest Days: My Dream Farm – EA 0.9.6

Share · View all patches · Build 11210587 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello friends of Duda's Village!

This update fixes a number of bugs and upgrades the user interface!

Harvest Days: My Dream Farm – EA 0.9.6

ADDED
  • The sprinklers can be returned to your inventory.
  • Heidi now opens the door when she arrives at the hospital.
UPDATED
  • User interface improved.
  • Waterfall sound effect now sounds weaker.
FIXED
  • A bug with the mills.
  • A bug with the chests.
  • A bug with the bed.
  • Optimisation issues, especially in the mountain area.
  • Animal husbandry did not work properly.
  • Issues with some of the villagers' hit boxes.
  • Some villagers leave their homes’ front door open.
  • Rachel's motorbike acts strangely on its tour.
  • Sleep time is too long, over 5 minutes.
  • When you craft some items, a white cube appears.
  • You cannot place sprinklers inside greenhouses.
  • The bed is levitating off the side of the farmhouse.
  • Issues with the some of the villagers’ daily routines.
  • The General Store opens early.
  • Some crops next to the smithy do not have a collision box.
  • Pets from the animal shelter are taken out of the enclosure.
  • There is a possibility of getting trapped in some shops.
  • An issue with some trees in the mountains.
  • The boars in the mountains are not properly animated.
  • Villager vehicles only seem to have collision boxes when the player is travelling on foot.
  • Deleting items: working as intended, but the names are not localized (original Spanish translation).
  • After you faint and turn up at the hospital, Heidi is not there.
  • The character is completely immersed in the river, specifically in the mountain area.
  • David's sheep does acts strangely while on they are on the trip.
  • In some instances when items from side quests are delivered, 2 units instead of 1 unit are delivered.
  • Affinity levels are not saved correctly.

Changed files in this update

Harvest Days Content Depot 1515321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link