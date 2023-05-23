 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Destiny 2 update for 23 May 2023

Destiny 2: Season of the Deep 

Share · View all patches · Build 11210538 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Into the Abyss 

Saturn’s missing moon of Titan has returned, now overrun with Taken and Hive searching for something at the bottom of its methane ocean. Guardians must follow them into the deep to uncover ancient secrets and learn more about the Witness’s origins. 

Salvages 

Recover Golden Age tech from sunken Arcology structures on Titan. Explore the seafloor for the first time as you face the Lucent Hive and a variety of enemies in several unpredictable encounters. 

Deep Dives 

Week over week, dive deeper into Titan’s ocean to salvage the power needed to communicate with the mysterious creature you’ve discovered. 

Fishing 

The corruption on Titan is starting to spread off-world. Try to relax and enjoy yourself as you fish for samples around the Solar System. 

Gods, Hunters, and Ghosts

A new partnership with PlayStation brings the legendary looks of heroes from other worlds to Destiny 2.

Click…

Pay homage to one of the greatest game franchises of all time all while fighting our own extinction event.

Clank…

Bask in the bolty glow of timeless hardware coveted by our favorite universe-traveling fireteam of two.

Season Pass 

Gear, XP, rewards! Get the Season Pass and instantly unlock the new Exotic Auto Rifle. Also get XP boosts that speed up Seasonal ranks and reward track unlocks. 

Exotic Auto Rifle 

Add the catalyst and rank-100 ornament to Centrifuse as you throw caution to the wind and let the thunder roll. 

Universal Ornaments 

From the vacuum of space to the depths of the ocean, no amount of pressure can stop this style. 

Enhanced Progression 

Over 100 rewards, including XP boosts, Exotic engrams, upgrade materials, cosmetics and more. 

Silver Bundle 

Purchase the Season of the Deep Silver Bundle and receive a new Legendary emote along with 1,700 Silver (1,000 + 700 bonus Silver) which you can use to purchase Seasons, cosmetics, and more! Visit the Seasons tab in-game to use your Silver and buy Season of the Deep. To unlock your new emote, speak with Master Rahool in the Tower. 

Changed files in this update

Game Depot Depot 1085661
  • Loading history…
Game Depot - English Depot 1085662
  • Loading history…
Game Depot - French Depot 1085663
  • Loading history…
Game Depot - German Depot 1085664
  • Loading history…
Game Depot - Italian Depot 1085665
  • Loading history…
Game Depot - Japanese Depot 1085666
  • Loading history…
Game Depot - Portuguese Depot 1085667
  • Loading history…
Game Depot - Spanish Depot 1085668
  • Loading history…
Game Depot - Russian Depot 1085669
  • Loading history…
Game Depot - Polish Depot 1085670
  • Loading history…
Game Depot - Chinese Simplified Depot 1085671
  • Loading history…
Game Depot - Chinese Traditional Depot 1085672
  • Loading history…
Game Depot - Latin American Spanish Depot 1085673
  • Loading history…
Game Depot - Korean Depot 1085674
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link