Destiny 2: Season of the Deep 

Into the Abyss

Saturn’s missing moon of Titan has returned, now overrun with Taken and Hive searching for something at the bottom of its methane ocean. Guardians must follow them into the deep to uncover ancient secrets and learn more about the Witness’s origins.

Salvages

Recover Golden Age tech from sunken Arcology structures on Titan. Explore the seafloor for the first time as you face the Lucent Hive and a variety of enemies in several unpredictable encounters.

Deep Dives

Week over week, dive deeper into Titan’s ocean to salvage the power needed to communicate with the mysterious creature you’ve discovered.

Fishing

The corruption on Titan is starting to spread off-world. Try to relax and enjoy yourself as you fish for samples around the Solar System.

Gods, Hunters, and Ghosts

A new partnership with PlayStation brings the legendary looks of heroes from other worlds to Destiny 2.

Click…

Pay homage to one of the greatest game franchises of all time all while fighting our own extinction event.

Clank…

Bask in the bolty glow of timeless hardware coveted by our favorite universe-traveling fireteam of two.

Season Pass

Gear, XP, rewards! Get the Season Pass and instantly unlock the new Exotic Auto Rifle. Also get XP boosts that speed up Seasonal ranks and reward track unlocks.

Exotic Auto Rifle

Add the catalyst and rank-100 ornament to Centrifuse as you throw caution to the wind and let the thunder roll.

Universal Ornaments

From the vacuum of space to the depths of the ocean, no amount of pressure can stop this style.

Enhanced Progression

Over 100 rewards, including XP boosts, Exotic engrams, upgrade materials, cosmetics and more.

Silver Bundle

Purchase the Season of the Deep Silver Bundle and receive a new Legendary emote along with 1,700 Silver (1,000 + 700 bonus Silver) which you can use to purchase Seasons, cosmetics, and more! Visit the Seasons tab in-game to use your Silver and buy Season of the Deep. To unlock your new emote, speak with Master Rahool in the Tower.