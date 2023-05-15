 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Conquest of Elysium 5 update for 15 May 2023

Conquest of Elysium 5.29

Share · View all patches · Build 11210188 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update fixes some bugs and minor issues and adds a few new capabilities for modders. The scrollbars in the game can now also be controlled by the Home/End keys to jump straight to beginning or end.

General

  • Swamp Soul now destroys swamp on its first incarnation too
  • Floating units on ships non longer displaces ordinary units
  • Decaying units could damage swallower
  • A group of commander could fly up even if only one of them could fly
  • Don't put the Kobold's traps on ice squares
  • Pale One castle battle map had too much grass
  • Support for portrait mode resolutions
  • Fix for battle log sometimes popping up after performing a special power
  • Immortals who die will get rid of sentry mode
  • Could steal units from stupid commanders
  • Aquatic units will no longer drown in ports and bridges
  • Decay spells will no longer target unaging units
  • Bring up keyboard when entering player name on Steam Deck
  • Scrollbars can be controlled with Home/End too
  • Minor performance improvement for main map screen
  • Typo and stat fixes

Modding

  • New event command: reveal
  • New terrain group -117 = infernal plane
  • New ritual command: noplanereq

Changed files in this update

Conquest of Elysium 5 Content Depot 1606341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link