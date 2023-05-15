Conquest of Elysium 5.29

This update fixes some bugs and minor issues and adds a few new capabilities for modders. The scrollbars in the game can now also be controlled by the Home/End keys to jump straight to beginning or end.
General
- Swamp Soul now destroys swamp on its first incarnation too
- Floating units on ships non longer displaces ordinary units
- Decaying units could damage swallower
- A group of commander could fly up even if only one of them could fly
- Don't put the Kobold's traps on ice squares
- Pale One castle battle map had too much grass
- Support for portrait mode resolutions
- Fix for battle log sometimes popping up after performing a special power
- Immortals who die will get rid of sentry mode
- Could steal units from stupid commanders
- Aquatic units will no longer drown in ports and bridges
- Decay spells will no longer target unaging units
- Bring up keyboard when entering player name on Steam Deck
- Scrollbars can be controlled with Home/End too
- Minor performance improvement for main map screen
- Typo and stat fixes
Modding
- New event command: reveal
- New terrain group -117 = infernal plane
- New ritual command: noplanereq
Changed files in this update