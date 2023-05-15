Conquest of Elysium 5.29

This update fixes some bugs and minor issues and adds a few new capabilities for modders. The scrollbars in the game can now also be controlled by the Home/End keys to jump straight to beginning or end.

General

Swamp Soul now destroys swamp on its first incarnation too

Floating units on ships non longer displaces ordinary units

Decaying units could damage swallower

A group of commander could fly up even if only one of them could fly

Don't put the Kobold's traps on ice squares

Pale One castle battle map had too much grass

Support for portrait mode resolutions

Fix for battle log sometimes popping up after performing a special power

Immortals who die will get rid of sentry mode

Could steal units from stupid commanders

Aquatic units will no longer drown in ports and bridges

Decay spells will no longer target unaging units

Bring up keyboard when entering player name on Steam Deck

Scrollbars can be controlled with Home/End too

Minor performance improvement for main map screen

Typo and stat fixes

Modding