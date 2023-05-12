【1.10】Patch

Hello everyone,
Here are today's updates:
- Fixed a bug where the Soul Link effect from the Yellow Turban symbol was not working.
- Added keyboard controls (WS and arrow keys) to the General Roster during battles, allowing players to navigate through the roster using the keyboard instead of dragging with the mouse.
- Added keyboard inputs (AD and arrow keys) to the Recruitment Scroll and Map, allowing players to navigate through the interface using the keyboard.
- Several options in the Reward screen no longer trigger reordering, resulting in a smoother experience.
- Added some debug prints to help monitor bugs.
- The Card Collection in the menu now displays all cards, even those that the player hasn't obtained.
- Moved the icon for General's Buff to the left side of the health bar.
- Fixed a bug where Guan Yu was not triggering the Unparalleled General effect.
- Among the soldiers summoned by Zhang Yan, only 2 of them now have a dying effect that boosts morale.
- Fixed a bug where using Zhang Fei's rage ability and wiping out all enemy soldiers at once would cause an error.
I have received all suggestions and feedback, and will continue to work on updates and optimizations in the coming days.
Changed files in this update