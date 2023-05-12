 Skip to content

Three Kingdom: The Journey update for 12 May 2023

【1.10】Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 11209825 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Here are today's updates:

  1. Fixed a bug where the Soul Link effect from the Yellow Turban symbol was not working.
  2. Added keyboard controls (WS and arrow keys) to the General Roster during battles, allowing players to navigate through the roster using the keyboard instead of dragging with the mouse.
  3. Added keyboard inputs (AD and arrow keys) to the Recruitment Scroll and Map, allowing players to navigate through the interface using the keyboard.
  4. Several options in the Reward screen no longer trigger reordering, resulting in a smoother experience.
  5. Added some debug prints to help monitor bugs.
  6. The Card Collection in the menu now displays all cards, even those that the player hasn't obtained.
  7. Moved the icon for General's Buff to the left side of the health bar.
  8. Fixed a bug where Guan Yu was not triggering the Unparalleled General effect.
  9. Among the soldiers summoned by Zhang Yan, only 2 of them now have a dying effect that boosts morale.
  10. Fixed a bug where using Zhang Fei's rage ability and wiping out all enemy soldiers at once would cause an error.

I have received all suggestions and feedback, and will continue to work on updates and optimizations in the coming days.

Three Kingdom: End of Dong Content Depot 1314771
