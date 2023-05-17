 Skip to content

Shredders update for 17 May 2023

Shredders patch V 1.71

Shredders patch V 1.71

Build 11209805

Hi Shredders of the world!

Here is the list of changes this patch contains, enjoy!

The Shredders Team

  • [Bugs] Fixed Multiplayer Animations not playing
  • [Bugs] Fixed winch and snowmobile ropes not showing in the replay editor for the local player
  • [Bugs] Fixed a Memory leak and some other bugs in the replay editor
  • [Bugs] Shielded progression resume (players stuck in progression)
  • [Bugs] Fix winch vibration ignoring vibration settings
  • [Menus] Map menu "Empty" added when nothing is available in that area
  • [Menus] Map menu added "New" icon when a new spawn or hotspot is available
  • [Improvement] Animated Screens in the 540Indy Slopestyle course
  • [Options] Added km/h or mph option
  • [Options] Moved "hide objects in public" option to the social menu
  • [Options] Exposed "Adaptative trigger strength" for DualSense PS5/PC
  • [Hotspots] Added 13 new hotspots

