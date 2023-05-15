 Skip to content

Lorenzo il Magnifico update for 15 May 2023

Minor patch 1.3.3

Build 11209735

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good morning everybody!
Minor patch 1.3.3 is now live with a small batch of bug-fixes and new animations on opponents' actions.

For the full list, as always, refer to the Trello board!

Have a nice week everyone!
Cody

