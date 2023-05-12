5/12 Spirit Realm Tale Version Update Announcement

Dear agent
The Lingjing system is expected to undergo a version update on 05/12 10:20 (UTC/GMT:+8:00), which is expected to take 180 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to offline. Please offline in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you separately after the server is opened. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the simulated training of agents!
This update will issue compensation: Lingcoin x10000
Welfare Function
● Welfare function: weekly exemption role
Free character experience this week
Agent camp: Wu Qizhi, Nangong Yichen, Ning Caichen, Yan Chixia, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming
Simulated Grievance Camp: Bai Qiulian, Yang Qilang, Xing Tian, Spoon Demon
New Activity
Limited Time Theme Treasure Box: Summer Cool
Bringing a hint of coolness to the scorching summer heat
Activity time: May 12, 2023- May 26, 2023
Extract a summer cool treasure box during the activity time to obtain it. Collect the corresponding clothing of the character and unlock the corresponding hair color
Tianxuan Treasure Box: "Qimeng Strange Journey"
In a dream, when reality intersects with another world
Activity time: May 12, 2023- May 26, 2023
Accumulated extraction without repetition, only 58800 spirit stones are needed to obtain the skin of the Little Spider Qimeng Alien · Swimming Butterfly series or the Eight Feet Qimeng Alien · Dark Star series
Rainbow Baby's Fourth Bomb Attacks
Rainbow Rainbow Energy! Crazy! Little Gourd's whole body changes
Activity time: May 12, 2023- May 26, 2023
Activity Rules:
-
During the event, purchase through the Rainbow Baby's exclusive redemption interface
-
There are a total of 7 sets of Rainbow Baby series fashion, and collecting all 7 sets of Rainbow Baby series fashion can receive mysterious fashion.
Super Value Shopping Mall Benefits: Toad General
I am the general of the spiritual realm, the toad general
New fashion is available in limited time and value shopping malls!
[New fitting room added]
Summer Cool Treasure Box Added: Nangong Yichen - Summer Cool · Ice Blue Series, Xiaobing - Summer Cool · Bin Fan Series
Tianxuan Treasure Box added: Eight Feet Qimeng Alien · Dark Star Series, Little Spider Qimeng Alien · Swimming Butterfly Series
New activity interface: Bianque - Rainbow Baby - Light Blue Series
New additions to the mall: Xiaopi Toad General Green Series, He Ruoyao Toad General Red Series, Ning Caichen Toad General Purple Series, and Xiaoli Red Wedding Clothes Series
Balance adjustment
- Now, after simulating the transformation of Grievant Spirit Xiaopi into Spirit Detective Huowang, the main star cannot be used
Problem Repair
-
Fixed the issue where Ling Tan Ning Caichen used the main star to simulate the resentment of the spirit skin, which was unable to fully attack the spirit probe in some positions
-
Fixed an issue where Spirit Detectors Jiahui and Ning Caichen would gain skill points and stamina points when simulating the flight of the Thunder Vibrant while hitting the main star
-
Fixed the issue of small numbness that can be relieved when the Spirit Detective Fire loses blood recklessly
-
Fixed an issue where the Taoist was controlled by a simulated Grievance Thunderbolt in Spirit Drive mode
Changed files in this update