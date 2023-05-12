 Skip to content

World Titans War update for 12 May 2023

Update V0.27

Update V0.27

Build 11209361 · Last edited by Wendy

Immerse yourself in the fun and discover everything there is on the river side!

New river and lake fluid system.

We have optimized kilometers of rivers, and with this new system, the loading time will not be affected.

Graphics optimization. More realistic! More FPS!

Swim through rivers and lakes.


Be careful! If your vehicle gets water in the engine, it will explode! 💣💥

Enjoy the views, share your screenshots with the World Titans War community.

Developer: If you have any questions or issues after this update, we're here to help! You can reach us through Discord, Steam, or any platform of your choice.

