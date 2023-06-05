Prove Yourself DLC is OUT!

Welcome Presidents!

Are you ready to return back to the Oval Office? The door is open, the chair behind the Resolute desk is preheated, and all documents are prepared to be signed. You can once again step into the shoes of the most powerful man on the planet and rule the world! This smaller-scale term in the Oval Office will bring a stronger punch to the narrative department.

This upcoming DLC will include a few of the familiar mechanics: speeches, Screeches, fighting off journalists, AND MORE! And the story takes you through numerous crises, you have to fight your way to stay on top of things!

Unlike the usual campaign, this time you get into the presidency this time getting into the Oval Office is absolutely FREE! So get ready for June 5th!

Head out to the DLCs Store Page, download it, and start your presidency now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2395710/I_Am_Your_President__Prove_Yourself_Scenario/