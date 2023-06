New Map: Elder Fate

Descend into the final map, Elder Fate!

A disorienting twist of ancient vines and roots! Duck in and out and find your way! Don't be fooled by the lights!

The final showdown between the runners and the hunters takes place here in a mysterious forest, perhaps older than time itself! If the runners uncover the secrets of this place and make it out, they'll be in the clear for good. However, the hunters are ready to make sure that doesn't happen!