OOTP 24 update (version 24.4.61)

Hi everybody!
We have a new patch today! This is version 24.4.61. See the changelist below for some of the updates we have made.
- Updated MLB roster set (need to start a new game for changes to apply)
- Fixed not allowing arbitration offers
- Fixed challenge mode not activating
- Fixed incorrect player histories
- Fixed some financials issues (invalid extension calculations for arbitration players, future budget calculations)
- Fixed issue with coaches.dat file growing exponentially
- Fixed game reading lower level stats as MLB in historical db
- Adjusted some AI lineup balance to avoid terrible defensive players more
- Adjusted PCM's
- Fixed baserunner bug when a groundout at 3B happens
- Adding warning when league games happen outside of regular season
- Fixed import issue with financial balance
- Adjusted player creation
- Historical database fixes
- Fixed issues with contract negotiations not snapping to waypoints in online leagues
- Adjusted Owner Budget calculations
- Adjusted cash from owner. Fixed problems with the cash maximum not applying properly
- Adjusted arbitration estimates, future salary expectations
- PT: Adds Perfect Team Live feature
- PT: Fixed some display issues for cards in drafts, choice packs
- PT: Fixed issues with wrong players appearing when logging into PD rosters
- PT: 99c PP option no longer available
- Several other small bug fixes
This patch is compatible with the previous version for online leagues - exports will work between versions.
Changed files in this update