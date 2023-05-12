OOTP 24 update (version 24.4.61)

Share · View all patches · Build 11209265 · Last edited 12 May 2023 – 13:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Hi everybody!

We have a new patch today! This is version 24.4.61. See the changelist below for some of the updates we have made.

Updated MLB roster set (need to start a new game for changes to apply)

Fixed not allowing arbitration offers

Fixed challenge mode not activating

Fixed incorrect player histories

Fixed some financials issues (invalid extension calculations for arbitration players, future budget calculations)

Fixed issue with coaches.dat file growing exponentially

Fixed game reading lower level stats as MLB in historical db

Adjusted some AI lineup balance to avoid terrible defensive players more

Adjusted PCM's

Fixed baserunner bug when a groundout at 3B happens

Adding warning when league games happen outside of regular season

Fixed import issue with financial balance

Adjusted player creation

Historical database fixes

Fixed issues with contract negotiations not snapping to waypoints in online leagues

Adjusted Owner Budget calculations

Adjusted cash from owner. Fixed problems with the cash maximum not applying properly

Adjusted arbitration estimates, future salary expectations

PT: Adds Perfect Team Live feature

PT: Fixed some display issues for cards in drafts, choice packs

PT: Fixed issues with wrong players appearing when logging into PD rosters

PT: 99c PP option no longer available

Several other small bug fixes

This patch is compatible with the previous version for online leagues - exports will work between versions.