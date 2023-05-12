 Skip to content

Out of the Park Baseball 24 update for 12 May 2023

OOTP 24 update (version 24.4.61)

Hi everybody!
We have a new patch today! This is version 24.4.61. See the changelist below for some of the updates we have made.

  • Updated MLB roster set (need to start a new game for changes to apply)
  • Fixed not allowing arbitration offers
  • Fixed challenge mode not activating
  • Fixed incorrect player histories
  • Fixed some financials issues (invalid extension calculations for arbitration players, future budget calculations)
  • Fixed issue with coaches.dat file growing exponentially
  • Fixed game reading lower level stats as MLB in historical db
  • Adjusted some AI lineup balance to avoid terrible defensive players more
  • Adjusted PCM's
  • Fixed baserunner bug when a groundout at 3B happens
  • Adding warning when league games happen outside of regular season
  • Fixed import issue with financial balance
  • Adjusted player creation
  • Historical database fixes
  • Fixed issues with contract negotiations not snapping to waypoints in online leagues
  • Adjusted Owner Budget calculations
  • Adjusted cash from owner. Fixed problems with the cash maximum not applying properly
  • Adjusted arbitration estimates, future salary expectations
  • PT: Adds Perfect Team Live feature
  • PT: Fixed some display issues for cards in drafts, choice packs
  • PT: Fixed issues with wrong players appearing when logging into PD rosters
  • PT: 99c PP option no longer available
  • Several other small bug fixes

This patch is compatible with the previous version for online leagues - exports will work between versions.

Changed files in this update

