5.12 Update

Newly added 3 skills:
Dragon Form: Transform into a dragon form for 15 seconds. In this form, each attack unleashes all skills, and your active skill damage is increased by 60/120/240%.
Wolfman Form: Transform into a wolfman for 15 seconds. In this form, only basic attacks are allowed, each increasing damage by 7.5/15/30% for 3 seconds with independent durations.
Deadly Rhythm : Each active skill cast increases damage by 10/20/40% for 3 seconds. Each stack of the buff has an independent duration.
Adjustments to Treeman Form:
Now, Treeman Form must cast active damage skills to receive a bonus, to avoid excessive damage stacking effects from buff skills.
The description of the Treeman Form has been modified. Now, the first skill cast also receives a damage bonus.
