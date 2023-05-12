5.12 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11208735 · Last edited 12 May 2023 – 01:59:09 UTC by Wendy

Newly added 3 skills:

Dragon Form: Transform into a dragon form for 15 seconds. In this form, each attack unleashes all skills, and your active skill damage is increased by 60/120/240%.

Wolfman Form: Transform into a wolfman for 15 seconds. In this form, only basic attacks are allowed, each increasing damage by 7.5/15/30% for 3 seconds with independent durations.

Deadly Rhythm : Each active skill cast increases damage by 10/20/40% for 3 seconds. Each stack of the buff has an independent duration.

Adjustments to Treeman Form:

Now, Treeman Form must cast active damage skills to receive a bonus, to avoid excessive damage stacking effects from buff skills.

The description of the Treeman Form has been modified. Now, the first skill cast also receives a damage bonus.