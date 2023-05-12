 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

地牢100 update for 12 May 2023

5.12 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11208735 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Newly added 3 skills:

Dragon Form: Transform into a dragon form for 15 seconds. In this form, each attack unleashes all skills, and your active skill damage is increased by 60/120/240%.

Wolfman Form: Transform into a wolfman for 15 seconds. In this form, only basic attacks are allowed, each increasing damage by 7.5/15/30% for 3 seconds with independent durations.

Deadly Rhythm : Each active skill cast increases damage by 10/20/40% for 3 seconds. Each stack of the buff has an independent duration.

Adjustments to Treeman Form:

Now, Treeman Form must cast active damage skills to receive a bonus, to avoid excessive damage stacking effects from buff skills.
The description of the Treeman Form has been modified. Now, the first skill cast also receives a damage bonus.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1711611 Depot 1711611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link