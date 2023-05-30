 Skip to content

Overcooked! 2 update for 30 May 2023

Overcooked! 2 l OSX Controller Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Chefs! How's it going? 👋

We've got a small but tasty update for you on Overcooked! 2– please note this is for both the Steam default and crossplay branches! ⚙️✨

Patch Notes:
Update to controller package on OSX, to improve controller compatibility for the following Bluetooth controllers on both default and crossplay branches:

  • DualShock 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox Elite
  • DualShock 5 (Wired & Bluetooth)

Branch Specific:

  • Fix for Steam Controller on crossplay branch
  • Fix to Xbox One Controller on default branch

Other Fixes:
Update to controller package on PC, to improve controller compatibility for wired Xbox 360 controllers on both default and crossplay branches.

✨ We appreciate all of your feedback going forwards, as we continue to work on improving Overcooked! 2. Thank you so much for your patience whilst we do so!

As always, if you encounter any issues with Overcooked! 2, please leave a post in the Report A Problem forum.

If you'd like to provide any feedback, we appreciate any comments on either this post, or in our General Discussions.

