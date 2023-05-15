Chivalry 2 Hotfix 2.8.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11206068 · Last edited 15 May 2023 – 14:06:14 UTC by Wendy

Good morrow, knights! As of this morning at 10am ET, we have released a minor hotfix (2.8.1) aimed at resolving some of the issues that appeared in our latest content update, Raiding Party. Below is a list of fixes includes in this hotfix.

General

Reverted a change to constructable placement limitations having an effect on multiple maps

Addressed further admin permission exploits

Fixed an issue where votekicks would not commit reliably

Fixed an issue where XP and Campaign progression would not save after match conclusion

Crossparties

Localization fix for missing text in regards unfriending Native Platform friends

Fixed an issue where the party leader would fail to join a match but other party members would be able to join said match

Fixed an issue where accepting 2 party invites in quick succession would cause a crash

Upcoming

While we've just released 2.8.1, we are still looking into: