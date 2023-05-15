Chivalry 2 Hotfix 2.8.1

Good morrow, knights! As of this morning at 10am ET, we have released a minor hotfix (2.8.1) aimed at resolving some of the issues that appeared in our latest content update, Raiding Party. Below is a list of fixes includes in this hotfix.
General
- Reverted a change to constructable placement limitations having an effect on multiple maps
- Addressed further admin permission exploits
- Fixed an issue where votekicks would not commit reliably
- Fixed an issue where XP and Campaign progression would not save after match conclusion
Crossparties
- Localization fix for missing text in regards unfriending Native Platform friends
- Fixed an issue where the party leader would fail to join a match but other party members would be able to join said match
- Fixed an issue where accepting 2 party invites in quick succession would cause a crash
Upcoming
While we've just released 2.8.1, we are still looking into:
- More cheat prevention
- More crash fixes
- More crossparty fixes
- Bridgetown balance changes
- And more!
Changed files in this update