New Functionality
- Free mouse mode
New Props
- Simplified Berm (various colors)
- More ground textures
- Concrete Slab 32x50
UX Changes
- Show focused button text in green
- Default confirm dialog button to YES
- Ambient Sound Settings
- Removed old faultline models
- Lowered height of player
- Darkened some screens
Bug Fixes
- Renton bay 6, faultlines don't land on the ground
- Weird undo behavior when adjusting faultlines using new points
- Fixed WSB screenshot aspect ratio when no setup notes
- Fixed collision for M4 shotgun and JPL Pistol
Practisim Designer update for 12 May 2023
Free Mouse Mode, More Simple Berms, Concrete Slabs
