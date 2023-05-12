 Skip to content

Practisim Designer update for 12 May 2023

Free Mouse Mode, More Simple Berms, Concrete Slabs

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • New Functionality

    • Free mouse mode

  • New Props

    • Simplified Berm (various colors)
    • More ground textures
    • Concrete Slab 32x50

  • UX Changes

    • Show focused button text in green
    • Default confirm dialog button to YES
    • Ambient Sound Settings
    • Removed old faultline models
    • Lowered height of player
    • Darkened some screens

  • Bug Fixes

    • Renton bay 6, faultlines don't land on the ground
    • Weird undo behavior when adjusting faultlines using new points
    • Fixed WSB screenshot aspect ratio when no setup notes
    • Fixed collision for M4 shotgun and JPL Pistol

