 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ship of Fools update for 12 May 2023

Hotfix 1.1.4 - Ship Of Fools

Share · View all patches · Build 11203756 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Fools, we've just launched a Hot Fix for Ship Of Fools today which aims to resolve some issues the community have reported.

Resolved Issues
  • Fixed save files being deleted for guest player when playing online.
  • Fixed multiple Fools spawning at the same time when unlocking a Fool online.
  • Fixed Slurgs spawned from Buzzer eggs getting stuck on totem colliders softlocking the game.

[url=https://bit.ly/ShipOfFoolsDiscord]**If you find any issues, please reach out to us on our Discord Server where we have a Player Support channel where any bug reports can be made!
[/url]
Now that the Stormstrider is ready to sail into the Forgotten Waters make sure that you...

Join the official [Ship of Fools Discord**](https://bit.ly/ShipOfFoolsDiscord) to chat with your fellow fools and discuss all things about the game! 💬

Also Follow us on Twitter for more updates and info. 🐦

Played the game? Make sure you've left us a review! Let us know your feedback and thoughts via the Steam Review system! We really appreciate each review we receive!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1286580/Ship_of_Fools/

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1286583 Depot 1286583
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link