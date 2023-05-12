Hotfix 1.1.4 - Ship Of Fools

Greetings Fools, we've just launched a Hot Fix for Ship Of Fools today which aims to resolve some issues the community have reported.

Resolved Issues

Fixed save files being deleted for guest player when playing online.

Fixed multiple Fools spawning at the same time when unlocking a Fool online.

Fixed Slurgs spawned from Buzzer eggs getting stuck on totem colliders softlocking the game.

