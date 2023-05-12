Hotfix 1.1.4 - Ship Of Fools

Greetings Fools, we've just launched a Hot Fix for Ship Of Fools today which aims to resolve some issues the community have reported.
Resolved Issues
- Fixed save files being deleted for guest player when playing online.
- Fixed multiple Fools spawning at the same time when unlocking a Fool online.
- Fixed Slurgs spawned from Buzzer eggs getting stuck on totem colliders softlocking the game.
