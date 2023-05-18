 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crash Dive 2 update for 18 May 2023

v1.2.73 change list

Share · View all patches · Build 11203399 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Fixed bug that caused most enemy shells to miss. Surface combat just became a lot more dangerous!
• Moved Notification Filters to modding editor; added ability to set which notifications can reset time scale to 1x
• Added button to “lock” bridge/periscope view onto current target
• You can now adjust the screen “safe area” (how close HUD and UI elements can be to the screen edges)
• ‘Continue Game’ for any mode with multiple files now shows a new browser with info on each saved game
• Enlarged wrapper menu buttons
• In Management View, deck gun is now correctly placed on bow of boat
• Surfacing is now faster (less deceleration on approaching surface)
• Modding: Added more moddable Game Vars related to periscope, crush depth, move speed, dive speed, and sounds
• Fixed first-person camera pitch/roll damping not working

Changed files in this update

Crash Dive 2 Content Depot 1449631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link