• Fixed bug that caused most enemy shells to miss. Surface combat just became a lot more dangerous!
• Moved Notification Filters to modding editor; added ability to set which notifications can reset time scale to 1x
• Added button to “lock” bridge/periscope view onto current target
• You can now adjust the screen “safe area” (how close HUD and UI elements can be to the screen edges)
• ‘Continue Game’ for any mode with multiple files now shows a new browser with info on each saved game
• Enlarged wrapper menu buttons
• In Management View, deck gun is now correctly placed on bow of boat
• Surfacing is now faster (less deceleration on approaching surface)
• Modding: Added more moddable Game Vars related to periscope, crush depth, move speed, dive speed, and sounds
• Fixed first-person camera pitch/roll damping not working
Crash Dive 2 update for 18 May 2023
v1.2.73 change list
