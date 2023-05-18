v1.2.73 change list

• Fixed bug that caused most enemy shells to miss. Surface combat just became a lot more dangerous!

• Moved Notification Filters to modding editor; added ability to set which notifications can reset time scale to 1x

• Added button to “lock” bridge/periscope view onto current target

• You can now adjust the screen “safe area” (how close HUD and UI elements can be to the screen edges)

• ‘Continue Game’ for any mode with multiple files now shows a new browser with info on each saved game

• Enlarged wrapper menu buttons

• In Management View, deck gun is now correctly placed on bow of boat

• Surfacing is now faster (less deceleration on approaching surface)

• Modding: Added more moddable Game Vars related to periscope, crush depth, move speed, dive speed, and sounds

• Fixed first-person camera pitch/roll damping not working