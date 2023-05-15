 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Chaser's Voyage update for 15 May 2023

Patch Notes: Version 0.4.2.04 - 05/15/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11203219 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

•Clients:

  • Changed some Client Type names:

    • Changed "Evil Scientist" to "Outlaw Scientist".
    • Changed "Fleeing Criminal" to "Fugitive".
    • Changed "Imperial Traitor" to "Defector to the UGS".
    • Changed "UGS Traitor" to "Defector to the Empire".

• Graphics:

  • Added color coding to certain text within the game:

    • Color coded all instances of Empire/Imperial to be purple.
    • Color coded all instances of UGS to be orange.
    • Color coded the Territory Lists in client info. Imperial is purple, Neutral is green, Pirate is red, and UGS is orange.
    • Color coded the Imperial & UGS Client Types and Next Territory within the "Info" section of the Main Console.
    • All color coded text is also bold.

  • We reduced the resolution of the client faces.

• Options:

  • Added an option to toggle color coding of the UGS, Empire, and territory texts.

• Version Number:

  • Added another digit to the Version Number for internal team builds.

• Bug Fixes:

  • All the text in the "Info" section of the Main Console will now correctly update when the player selects a client.
  • The Next Territory and Client Name text in the "Info" section of the Main Console will now correctly be "Unknown" and "No Client" after restarting a Voyage.
  • The Scroll Bar Speed setting will now work as intended.
  • The Insignia Selection Menu will now properly center scroll-wise on the latest insignia viewed when backing out from viewing that insignia while using the mouse.

• Typos:

  • Removed unnecessary capitalizations of "Imperial" in client stories.

Changed files in this update

The Chaser's Voyage Content Depot 1473131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link