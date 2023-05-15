Patch Notes: Version 0.4.2.04 - 05/15/2023

•Clients:
-
Changed some Client Type names:
- Changed "Evil Scientist" to "Outlaw Scientist".
- Changed "Fleeing Criminal" to "Fugitive".
- Changed "Imperial Traitor" to "Defector to the UGS".
- Changed "UGS Traitor" to "Defector to the Empire".
• Graphics:
-
Added color coding to certain text within the game:
- Color coded all instances of Empire/Imperial to be purple.
- Color coded all instances of UGS to be orange.
- Color coded the Territory Lists in client info. Imperial is purple, Neutral is green, Pirate is red, and UGS is orange.
- Color coded the Imperial & UGS Client Types and Next Territory within the "Info" section of the Main Console.
- All color coded text is also bold.
-
We reduced the resolution of the client faces.
• Options:
- Added an option to toggle color coding of the UGS, Empire, and territory texts.
• Version Number:
- Added another digit to the Version Number for internal team builds.
• Bug Fixes:
- All the text in the "Info" section of the Main Console will now correctly update when the player selects a client.
- The Next Territory and Client Name text in the "Info" section of the Main Console will now correctly be "Unknown" and "No Client" after restarting a Voyage.
- The Scroll Bar Speed setting will now work as intended.
- The Insignia Selection Menu will now properly center scroll-wise on the latest insignia viewed when backing out from viewing that insignia while using the mouse.
• Typos:
- Removed unnecessary capitalizations of "Imperial" in client stories.
Changed files in this update