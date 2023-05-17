Minecraft Legends Update 1.17.31319

A new update has come to Minecraft Legends that introduces a variety of improvements to top issues that have been reported. Our second Lost Legend is also coming very soon, and we'll let you know when it's available!

Please take a look at our Known Issues article for a list of other issues we're continuing to investigate. We continue to read all of your feedback so we can keep improving the game, so let us know your thoughts on our Minecraft Legends Discord server at discord.gg/MinecraftLegends and report bugs at bugs.mojang.com.

General

Fixed an issue that prevented the game from being started on Steam due to the "out of data" prompt appearing despite having free space MCLG-17

Pressing F11 on PC no longer causes the game's controls to stop working MCLG-59

Cross-platform play no longer defaults to OFF after signing in or linking a Microsoft account

Added the ability to delete content that has been downloaded from Marketplace

Item rarity of skins in Marketplace are now shown in item descriptions

Crashes

Fixed several crashes that could occur during gameplay across all platforms

Fixed a crash that could occur when a base was upgrading elsewhere and got ticked

Fixed a crash that could occur when gathering wood during the tutorial

Fixed a crash that could occur when pausing the game at the beginning of the second act

Fixed a crash that could occur after leaving a Lost Legend

Gameplay

Improved player rubberbanding that could occur when falling from high places and jumping for ledges

The Fireforged Hero skin's burning particle effect now appears when seen by other players

Inverting controller Y axis no longer inverts Banner View controls

Inverting controller Y axis no longer affects mouse camera movement as well

Versus Mode

Players can now invite friends to their lobby after selecting "Replay" before the next game begins

Improved latency in public matchmaking games in some situations

Fixed a rare issue that caused lower than usual amounts of coal and iron to spawn in the world during Versus matches

Campaign

Fixed the Horde of the Spore boss base sometimes not spawning MCLG-75

Fixed the Horde of the Bastion boss not spawning MCLG-145

Campaign files that were created with cross-platform play disabled can now be played properly when cross-platform play is enabled

Fixed some tufts of Speed Wheat disappearing from the world after saving and loading at the Well of Fate

Fixed some bridges at the Night Beacon Base not properly connecting

Fixed a village that could not be teleported to from the map

Fixed The Beast despawning if the player abandoned a village attack

Fixed a rare issue that could cause the Night Beacon base to generate in the middle of a lake, which made it impossible to reach

Fixed village attacks on Legendary difficulty not being defendable unless the player was present at the village

The air above the Horde of the Bastion boss base no longer blocks projectiles

The Unbreakable's fire spray attack can no longer damage mobs behind it

Improved final boss pathfinding around structures

Lost Legends

The Portal Pile: Fixed an issue that caused the game not to end if the player died when the fountain was destroyed. The Portal Pile needs to be updated through Marketplace to fix this issue MCLG-113

Fixed the reward not being visible in the menu until entering the Lost Legends lobby

User Interface

Mount skins can now be seen and previewed in the Heroes and Mounts menu

The map cursor's horizontal movement is no longer inverted after quickly opening and closing the map MCLG-19

Main menu buttons no longer disappear briefly when hovered over

Fixed the loading screen background briefly disappearing when loading into a game

Fixed hotbar icons getting stuck on one category

Fixed subtitles and Advanced Direct text overlapping in several languages

The proper error message now appears when attempting to join a multiplayer game with the 'You can join multiplayer games' privilege is set to Blocked

Clicking anywhere outside of the matchmaking prompt when searching for a match no longer cancels the matchmaking attempt

Audio

The Lute sound no longer gets stuck playing if a mob spawner was destroyed while the player was spawning mobs

Fixed Pigmadillos spamming sound effects while traveling through redthorn

Added missing sound effects when constructing a Mossy Golem spawner

