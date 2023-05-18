Update 1.1.2 | Patch Notes

Reporting in, Commanders!
We've taken your feedback on board since our last update and implemented the following changes:
- AI will not surrender if the match is about to end.
- AI will build more supply depots at strategic level (affects new campaigns only).
- Concrete reinforced Mortars and Machine gun nests are immune to suppression.
- Campaign ending National Will drain pop-up changed to say "30 per turn" to reflect its actual effect.
As always, keep your feedback coming in our Discussions forum!
