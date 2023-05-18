Update 1.1.2 | Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11201809 · Last edited 18 May 2023 – 12:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Reporting in, Commanders!

We've taken your feedback on board since our last update and implemented the following changes:

AI will not surrender if the match is about to end.

AI will build more supply depots at strategic level (affects new campaigns only).

Concrete reinforced Mortars and Machine gun nests are immune to suppression.

Campaign ending National Will drain pop-up changed to say "30 per turn" to reflect its actual effect.



As always, keep your feedback coming in our Discussions forum!