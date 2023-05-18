 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Great War: Western Front™ update for 18 May 2023

Update 1.1.2 | Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11201809 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Reporting in, Commanders!

We've taken your feedback on board since our last update and implemented the following changes:

  • AI will not surrender if the match is about to end.
  • AI will build more supply depots at strategic level (affects new campaigns only).
  • Concrete reinforced Mortars and Machine gun nests are immune to suppression.
  • Campaign ending National Will drain pop-up changed to say "30 per turn" to reflect its actual effect.

 
As always, keep your feedback coming in our Discussions forum!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2109371 Depot 2109371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link