AHOY Sailors! It's Time To Set Sail!

We're absolutely thrilled to announce the release of Holy Ship on Steam! This exciting game is now available for you to dive into, but do keep in mind that it's currently in its early access phase, which means there might be a few bugs along the way. Nevertheless, rest assured that the game is fully playable and ready to be explored. So, assemble your crew, power up Holy Ship, and prepare yourselves for epic battles on the high seas!

9 Maps

5 Powerups (more details below)

5 Custom Pirate Ship Loadouts

Integrated Match Customization

Added: Jeffery the Crab

Powerups

Sicky Bomb - Cannonballs that adhere to rocks and players. These explosive payloads explode after a delay, posing a threat to anyone within the blast radius. Players must beware of opponents who can strategically place these bombs, causing mutual damage.

- Cannonballs that adhere to rocks and players. These explosive payloads explode after a delay, posing a threat to anyone within the blast radius. Players must beware of opponents who can strategically place these bombs, causing mutual damage. Ice Ball - Fire these specialized cannonballs to summon massive icebergs upon impact, freezing all ships within the surrounding area, trapping players in an icy prison.

- Fire these specialized cannonballs to summon massive icebergs upon impact, freezing all ships within the surrounding area, trapping players in an icy prison. Lead Ball - These oversized cannonballs, double the size of regular ammunition, may move at a deliberate pace, but their destructive potential is unparalleled. A single hit from these heavyweights spells doom, instantly sending a player and their vessel plunging into the depths.

- These oversized cannonballs, double the size of regular ammunition, may move at a deliberate pace, but their destructive potential is unparalleled. A single hit from these heavyweights spells doom, instantly sending a player and their vessel plunging into the depths. Tri Cannon - Additional cannons are strategically equipped on each side of your ship. This ingenious design creates a broader firing arc, allowing you to unleash devastating barrages upon your foes. After all, when it comes to cannons, more is definitely better!

- Additional cannons are strategically equipped on each side of your ship. This ingenious design creates a broader firing arc, allowing you to unleash devastating barrages upon your foes. After all, when it comes to cannons, more is definitely better! Anchor - Your ship's crew accidentally dropped the anchor, leaving your ship temporarily immobilized in the immediate area. While they work diligently to fix this mishap, you must defend your ship and crew from incoming players.

Help Report Bugs and Provide Suggestions!

We greatly value the Holy Ship community and their role in shaping the game's future. As we sail through the vast ocean of game development, we invite players to actively participate by reporting any bugs they encounter. Your feedback is crucial in helping us enhance the gameplay experience and deliver a polished final product.

But that's not all! We also welcome your imaginative suggestions to expand the game's horizons. Whether it's proposing innovative map mechanics, envisioning exciting new features, brainstorming captivating game modes, or even conceptualizing thrilling power-ups, we believe in the power of collective creativity.

Join us on this incredible journey and let your voice be heard. Your valuable input will guide us in shaping Holy Ship into the immersive, thrilling masterpiece we all envision. Together, we'll make this game an unforgettable voyage!

Please share your thoughts on our Discord (found through Steam or through the in-game Discord button)

Thanks everyone!

- Team Crabbyfish