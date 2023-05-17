Hi everyone! We have uploaded yet another patch, fixing some minor issues with the English translation as well as getting rid of typos in both Polish and English.
We. The Refugees: Ticket to Europe update for 17 May 2023
Update number 1.185.1112 (11201263)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2094581 Depot 2094581
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update