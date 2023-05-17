 Skip to content

We. The Refugees: Ticket to Europe update for 17 May 2023

Update number 1.185.1112 (11201263)

Share · View all patches · Build 11201263 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! We have uploaded yet another patch, fixing some minor issues with the English translation as well as getting rid of typos in both Polish and English.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2094581 Depot 2094581
  • Loading history…
